This Book of Poetry is about Believing in Yourself and Meeting Challenges Head On
Alone and Still Standing, a new book by Andrea Adams, has been released by RoseDog Books.
Andrea Adams was born in northern Ohio, but moved south when she was in her thirties. She currently lives in North Carolina with her family and two dogs.
This book is dedicated to finding your inner strength and surviving against the odds. During the dark times in life, you can come out on top, even if you have to do it alone.
Alone and Still Standing is a 46-page paperback with a retail price of $10.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6442-6705-9. It was published by RoseDog Books of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore at www.rosedogbookstore.com.
