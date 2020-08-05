Virtual Discussion with the Authors of "The Deadly Hours" on Sept. 3
HIGH POINT, N.C. (Aug. 5, 2020) – The High Point Public Library will host a virtual discussion with the New York Times and USA Today bestselling authors: Susanna Kearsley, C. S. Harris, Anna Lee Huber, and Christine Trent on Thursday, Sept. 3 at 7 p.m. via Zoom and Facebook live. This event, in conjunction with Sourcebooks and Poisoned Pen Press, will be a moderated discussion with the authors about their collaboration on the historical fiction anthology, "The Deadly Hours," to be published on Sept. 1.
Praise for "The Deadly Hours" has been offered by Anne Perry, internationally bestselling author, among others: "Charming... Four interconnected visits to a world of danger, wit, beauty and genuine romance. Treat yourself!"
The distinguished authors include:
Susanna Kearsley – New York Times and USA Today bestselling author of compelling time slip fiction.
C.S. Harris – USA Today bestselling author of the Sebastian St. Cyr Regency mystery series.
Anna Lee Huber – award-winning author of the national bestselling Lady Darby Mysteries.
Christine Trent – author of the Lady of Ashes Victorian mystery series.
Registration for the event is required in order to receive an invitation to the Zoom event, and you will also be able to join the virtual event via Facebook Live.
Sunrise Books of High Point will partner with the library and sell copies of the books. Visit Sunrise Books of High Point's website to order your copy in advance: https://sunrisebookshp.indielite.org/.
This event is free and open to the public. For more information, contact Julie Raynor at 336.883.3093 or julie.raynor@highpointnc.gov.
