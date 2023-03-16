High Point Police News Flash: HPPD to Release Children's Book
HIGH POINT, NC – Community events and programs are featured in a new children’s book about the High Point Police Department. Little Eli and the High Point Police Department will be released during a special event at the High Point Public Library.
Saturday, April 1 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.
Story Room, High Point Public Library
901 N. Main Street, High Point
Little Eli and the High Point Police Department tells the story of a boy who is excited to meet his community heroes. In the book, Eli learns about several High Point Police Department programs and events including Community Day, the Battle of the Badges charity softball game, Angels in Blue and the HPPD/HPU Youth Leadership Academy. The author of the book is Lt. David Inthisane, the supervisor of the High Point Police Department’s Special Victims Unit.
The book’s main character is inspired by a young boy officers met while working an investigation several years ago. Eli lived nearby and brought out a wagon with snacks and drinks for the officers. Eli helped boost spirits on a tough day, and his kindness touched many officers. This book is dedicated to Eli and his family.
The book release event will include book readings at 10:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m., a book signing, visits with Lt. Justice and police vehicles on display. Books will be available to purchase for $15 with cash or a check. Checks must be made out to High Point Citizens Police Academy Alumni Association (HPCPAAA).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.