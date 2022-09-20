Greensboro Day School Hosts Internationally Recognized Author & Speaker
Greensboro, N.C. -- Greensboro Day School will host thought leader and best-selling author Dr. Lisa Damour as the 2022–23 McLendon Parent & Faculty Education Speaker. This year’s event will take place on Thursday, October 20, from 7–8:30 p.m. in the Sloan Theatre on Greensboro Day School’s campus. This event is free and open to the public.
Recognized as a thought leader by the American Psychological Association, Dr. Lisa Damour co-hosts the Ask Lisa podcast, writes about teenagers for the New York Times, appears as a regular contributor to CBS News, and works in collaboration with UNICEF. She is the author of two New York Times bestsellers: Untangled: Guiding Teenage Girls Through the Seven Transitions into Adulthood and Under Pressure: Confronting the Epidemic of Stress and Anxiety in Girls.
Dr. Damour will present “The State of Wellbeing in Adolescents and How Parents Can Support Them.” In her presentation, Dr. Damour will discuss the normal and expected challenges that arise during adolescence, the pandemic’s impact on typical development, how parents and teachers can help, when it’s time to worry, and what to do.
In addition to her evening presentation, Dr. Damour will meet with Greensboro Day School faculty and students during the school day.
The McLendon Parent & Faculty Education Speaker Series is a longstanding tradition at GDS, thanks to an endowment established by Charles McLendon, co-founder and first board chair of Greensboro Day School.
Previous McLendon Speakers have included Dr. Michael Thompson, Dr. Michelle Borba, Dr. JoAnn Deak, Laura Tierney, Emily Esfahani Smith, and Dr. Catherine Steiner-Adair.
About: Greensboro Day School: Established in 1970, Greensboro Day School is an independent day school serving approximately 880 students age 2 through grade 12 in the Triad region of North Carolina. The school has a reputation for academic excellence, enrolls 28% students of color, and has a student-teacher ratio of 7:1. In 2022, the school awarded nearly $3 million in financial assistance. Greensboro Day School's mission is to develop the intellectual, ethical, and interpersonal foundations students need to be constructive contributors to the world.
