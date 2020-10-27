Greensboro comics writer collaborates on ‘Children of the Grave’

Greensboro writer Ben Roberts admits he and his co-creators were trepidatious about launching a new comic book in the midst of a pandemic.
“If you had asked me back in April, I would’ve said I was certain that this was the death knell of the comic industry as we know it,” Roberts wrote in a recent email. “But now things look significantly brighter.”
Because his day job is at Acme Comics, he has more of an insider’s perspective than creators who only visit comic shops to do signings or buy books.
“I can’t speak for other stores, but I can say that Acme has come back exceptionally strong. People are looking for things to do, and comics offer a safe way to find entertainment that you cannot currently find elsewhere. Movie theaters are either still closed or aren’t able to operate in a way that people want them to, and comics offer something a little different than turning on your T.V. and clicking through Netflix.”
But he admits that it’s an unsettling time to be launching Children of the Grave, the new series he created with co-writer Sam Romesburg and artist Gioele Filippo.
“It’s a very strange feeling, but I’m glad we’re partnered up with Scout Comics to release this book. While many stores were closed during the non-essential shutdown, Scout devised a plan to split profits from their web store with local comic shops if customers stated what shop was their home shop. I think this little bit of extra effort and care went a long way to comic book retailers forming a trustworthy alliance with Scout and the product that they offer.”
Roberts and Romesburg, who lives in Maryland, have known each other for years, having met while on tour as musicians. I asked Roberts who first suggested they collaborate on the idea that became Children of the Grave, which Roberts describes as “gruesome sci-fi horror with a tear-jerking story about family hidden at its core.”
“It happened two years ago,” Roberts wrote. “Sam had been doing the convention circuit promoting his western series Among the Willows, and we had reconnected at HeroesCon in Charlotte. He contacted me back in 2018 about an idea he had for a story. The initial pitch was much from how the book developed, but the core elements were always there. I’ve always been a writer but had never done anything like this. Over time the story became an awesome amalgamation of his core concept and a lot of new ideas that we developed together.”
Roberts described their collaborative process:
“Many times, Sam and I would get on a Skype call and start shooting ideas at one another. We’d take those notes and build a framework of a plot off of it. Working off the same script document, we were able to go in behind one another and change something if someone saw it one way. There were a lot of drafts, some that may have leaned toward one writer’s voice over another, but our final draft is a pretty perfect blend of both of our voices.”
Neither writer had met artist Gioele Filippo prior to this project. Penciler and inker Filippo lives in Padova, Italy, where he graduated from the prestigious Scuola Internazionale di Comics. Children of the Grave is Filippo’s first United States work.
“Gioele has really been a huge blessing throughout this project. We began searching for artists and came across Gio was on Instagram. Children of the Grave is a violent book, and we need someone who could handle both scenes of gruesome terror and the more heartfelt moments. The chemistry was there, and I’m happy to say that the three of us have become great friends while working together.”
Finding a publisher wasn’t easy.
“In music, it’s not unheard of to self-release and do fine without a label backing you. In comics, it’s much more difficult. Self-published comics happen all the time, of course, but it’s harder to get your material into shops. We sent out pitches to a lot of publishers and received many rejections. Luckily, we’ve gotten the chance to work with Scout Comics for a national release.”
As with many comics readers of my generation, the first writer I was aware of was Stan Lee, soon followed by Roy Thomas on The Avengers and then Conan the Barbarian. I asked Roberts about the first writer whose name he can recall attracting him to a book. He replied that, while comics had been part of his life ever since his parents bought a DC comics subscription when he was very young, it wasn’t until he was in college and buying comics at Acme that he became a fan of a specific writer.
“I read Garth Ennis’ Preacher in almost one sitting and was floored by how it connected with me. Some of it may be dated, but there’s a clear message that strikes a certain chord with me. I tend to lean towards the more harsh and blunt writers. Jason Aaron’s work with Scalped is another writer/series combo that helped shape how I wanted to write.”
Roberts also wrote that working at Acme has affected his view of the industry. “It’s easy to get swept up in your imagination and the winding roads which you can take your story down. As a retailer, I’ve learned what sells, and many times it’s not the ‘epic’ that every writer dreams of delivering into the world to great praise. I’ve seen stories come and go without much appreciation, and I’ve seen some of the worst of the worst become top sellers. It’s really about cultivating an audience and delivering to them the type of story you know they want.”
Roberts said that, although almost all comics creators work from their home offices or studios these days, so it doesn’t really matter where you live, living in “Comic Book City” has still been a blessing.
“Greensboro does have a special sort of comic book community. We at Acme try to do what we can to keep the community and readership growing in our area. Not only is the readership large, but the number of comic book professionals in this area has given me the opportunity to make some very cool contacts and get in touch with people that I don’t think would have been available to me otherwise.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.