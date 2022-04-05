Book festival champions diversity, equity and inclusion - Greensboro Bound Literary Festival working to match the diversity of Greensboro with authors representing Black, indigenous, and people of color
Greensboro, NC – The Greensboro Bound Literary Festival is dedicated to reflecting the demographics of the community it serves. We are thrilled to announce that 55 authors will be joining us May 19-22 at locations in Downtown Greensboro and on the campuses of N.C. A&T State University and UNC Greensboro. Admission is FREE to all events, but advanced RVSP ticketing is highly encouraged.
Over the course of four days, authors from across the country and right here at home will speak, read, and interact with audiences. Of the 55 guest authors, 28 are BIPOC (Black, indigenous, people of color), comprising 51% of the presenters. Among those 28 are the 2021 National Book Award Winner for Fiction and North Carolina native Jason Mott, North Carolina Poet Laureate, and Jaki Shelton Green. Moreover, F.D. Bluford Library has partnered with the Greensboro Bound Literary Festival to bring Nikole Hannah-Jones, The New York Times Magazine, and Creator of The 1619 Project. She will serve as a joint keynote for F.D. Bluford Library’s “History Of Redlining In East Greensboro: Conversations About Our City's Past And Present” and the Greensboro Bound Literary Festival.
Full schedule here: https://greensborobound.com/events/list/?tribe-bar-date=2022-05-01
Full author list here: https://greensborobound.com/2022-authors/
Reading list here: https://greensborobound.com/2022-reading-list/
“In 2018, when we set out to establish a literary festival in Greensboro, ‘promoting inclusivity’ was one of the four tenets in our mission,” said Greensboro Bound Board Chair, Dabney Sanders. “While many literary festivals now embrace diversity, Greensboro Bound is notable for making it integral to its program”
“At first, that meant being inclusive of authors and outreach to participants, but after the death of George Floyd, Greensboro Bound amended its mission commitment to include: promoting inclusivity by providing programs that combat systemic racism and oppression,” said Sanders. “We’re determined to present ideas that promote serious discussions about race relations.”
For 2022, this includes a partnership led by the F.D. Bluford Library at N.C. A&T State University, the largest public HBCU in the U.S. The History of Redlining in East Greensboro: Conversations About Our City’s Past and Present was created by F.D. Bluford librarians Carlos Grooms, Katie Kehoe, Harvey Long, and James Stewart at N.C. A&T State University in collaboration with Dudley High School, Greensboro Bound, and The Greensboro Public Library. Greensboro Bound, F.D. Bluford Library at N.C. A&T State University, and NC Humanities generously supported this project with funds.
The four-part series will conclude on Saturday, May 21, with a keynote presentation at N.C. A&T’s Harrison Auditorium with Nikole Hannah-Jones, The New York Times Magazine and Creator of The 1619 Project and Dr. Jelani M. Favors, author of Shelter in a Time of Storm: How Black Colleges Fostered Generations of Leadership and Activism. Their conversation will be a wide-ranging discussion about Professor Hannah-Jones' work to chronicle "the decades-long failure of the federal government to enforce the landmark 1968 Fair Housing Act" and her latest book, The 1619 Project.
In addition to African American perspectives, the Greensboro Bound Literary Festival will present the work of 55 authors including Asian, Indigenous, Palestinian, Latino, and LGBTQ voices (and more) to the community literary scene. All author presentations over the four-day festival are FREE to the public. Additional keynote events include: Amor Towles (The Lincoln Highway); Jason Mott, (Hell of a Book) and Holly Goddard Jones (Antipodes); two-time Pushcart Prize winner and New York Times bestselling author Ann Hood (Fly Girl) and Julia Ridley Smith (The Sum of Trifles.)
In addition to the May 19-22 festival of author talks and readings, Greensboro Bound has a significant “Authors Engaging Students” program and partnership with Guilford County Schools Library Media Services.
“Students want to see themselves in what they read,” notes Guilford County Schools Library Media Services Director and Greensboro Bound Board member, Natalie Strange. “While 70 percent of our students are BIPOC, less than 10 percent of our book inventory is written by BIPOC authors. Our teachers tell us that the diverse authors Greensboro Bound brings to our schools and the books they gift to our libraries really help our students see themselves in what they are reading.”
About Greensboro Bound
The Greensboro Bound Literary Festival was created in 2017 as a project of the 501(c)3 non-profit Greensboro Literary Organization.
Greensboro Bound began as the creative brainchild of Steve Colyer and Scuppernong Books owners Brian Lampkin, Steve Mitchell, and Deb and Dave White with the goal of hosting a festival to bring together readers, writers, students, academics, authors, and volunteers who are passionate about books and literature.
The mission of Greensboro Literary Organization is:
- Bring readers and writers together throughout the year
- Get authors and their books in front of students
- Produce the Greensboro Bound Literary Festival
- Promote inclusivity by producing programs that confront systemic racism and oppression, in our community and beyond.
- Greensboro Bound Literary Festival celebrates diverse voices from around the world, honors North Carolina’s long and varied literary traditions, and welcomes an inclusive community of readers from Greensboro and beyond.
