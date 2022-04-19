Greensboro Bound Literary Festival is Back
The Greensboro Bound Literary Festival is finally back! For the first time in two years, the Literary Festival is back in-person for an exciting weekend of literature and collaboration. Join in on the fun May 19-22 in downtown Greensboro.
Greensboro Literary Organization strives to bring readers and writers together and allow them to connect and inspire each other. The annual festival attracts thousands of readers, writers, publishers, academics, scholars, adults, and children to connect and share stories and experiences. Authors sit on panels and provide insight on pivotal topics like the LGBTQ+ experience and social justice. These panel discussions offer local writers an opportunity to network and develop their writing with other professionals. Over 50 writers will be gathered for panels and conversations that entertain, educate, and address the topics of the day. Featured genres include literary fiction, short stories, non-fiction, memoir, personal essay, romance, science fiction, fantasy, mystery, young adult, and poetry. Between the seminars, the festival will host puppet shows, a children’s opera, character parades, artists, and other musical presentations.
In addition to the festival, Greensboro Literary Organization has a strong partnership with Guilford County Schools that includes Authors Engaging Students, which gets authors and books into schools, the Greensboro Bound Children’s Book Festival (the first of its kind in North Carolina), the Spring Break Reading Challenge, and the High School Poet Laureate program. ArtsGreensboro is a continued supporter of the Greensboro Literary Organization and recently awarded the organization a re-entry grant to help with program funding and operational costs. Re-entry grants are made possible by community donations to the ArtsFund.
For more information about Greensboro Literary Organization and the Greensboro Bound Literary Festival, visit https://greensborobound.com/. To learn more about ArtsGreensboro or donate to the ArtsFund, visit https://www.artsgreensboro.org/.
