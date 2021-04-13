Greensboro Bound announces its 2021 Literary Festival, "21 Conversations", to be held virtually May 13-16, 2021. The majority of the conversations featuring North Carolina authors paired with authors from around the globe, including ROXANE GAY (sponsored by the Guilford Green Foundation), KAITLYN GREENIDGE, SHARON SALZBERG, and ALLAN GURGANUS (sponsored by Well-Spring Retirement Community), were pre-recorded during the month of March. However, a handful of standout LIVE conversations and workshops will feature NNEDI OKORAFOR, (presented in partnership with the UNCG University Libraries); former US Poet Laureate BILLY COLLINS with RON RASH, (sponsored by the Community Foundation of Greater Greensboro); and CANDACY TAYLOR, author of Overground Railroad: The Green Book and the Roots of Black Travel in America with Natalie Pass-Miller, preservationist and owner of The Historic Magnolia House, one of only four Green Book sites still in operation in North Carolina (sponsored by Downtown Greensboro, Inc.) Paid live workshops include "All Up In Your Feels" poetry workshop, and "Your Story, Your Voice" writing workshop— an opportunity for young adults, parents of young adults, aspiring YA writers, and marginalized communities to explore writing in an authentic voice.

Attendees can access the full festival schedule and register or rsvp to access event links at www.greensborobound.com 

Within the confines of our continued virtual environment, Greensboro Bound set out to create something unique and special for our community. “21 Conversations” pays homage to North Carolina’s rich literary history, while broadening our tent to welcome in voices from outside of our own microcosm of experience. We have brought together 52 authors from across the country and around the globe in a series of delightful—sometimes unexpected, but always edifying—conversations.  These incredible conversations are made available 100% FREE to our community through our sustaining supporters The Edward M. Armfield Sr. Foundation, the Ruth H. Lands Memorial Fund, and Arts Greensboro, in addition to many other foundations, businesses, and individuals. 

 "We wanted to create conversations that were unique to Greensboro Bound—conversations that would most likely never be repeated anywhere else in the literary zoom world. Billy Collins will be in conversation with Ron Rash and it's possible that has never happened before and never will again. Bakari Sellers will talk with Issac Bailey for the first and perhaps only time. Indy film legend John Sayles will talk with David Zucchino about the 1898 Wilmington coup. And on it goes. If our event has to be virtual (and it does), then we wanted it to be original content that you could only find here at Greensboro Bound", says Brian Lampkin, Greensboro Bound Board Vice Chair and co-owner of Scuppernong Books. 

Dabney Sanders, Board Chair adds, "While we all wish we could be in person this year (and are looking forward to that in 2022),  I am excited about attending this year’s festival virtually.  I love that I can watch these presentations over the weekend of May 13-16 knowing I am in community with so many other readers and writers at the same time.  I also love that if i miss one or want to watch again - they will be available at a future date."


Greensboro Bound Literary Festival is a program of the Greensboro Literary Organization, a 501(c)3 nonprofit. Greensboro Bound brings together writers of poetry, fiction, non-fiction, young-adult and children’s books to our community and into our schools. We encourage committed readers to further engage with literature and spark new enthusiasm for reading among beginners. By promoting reading and civil public discussion, we will bridge social and cultural divides across our city and region. Greensboro Bound will foster an understanding of writing as a process that allows free expression, deepens critical thought, and helps sustain a culture of inquiry and delight that is open to all.

 

 

Festival Schedule 

 

May 13@7:00PM

A Conversation with Roxane Gay

https://greensborobound.com/events/roxane-gay

 

. . . . . . . . . . . .

 

May 14@4:00PM

Dirty Gold: The Rise and Fall of an International Smuggling Ring

https://greensborobound.com/events/dirty-gold

 

May 14@5:00PM

Craft, Violence, and the Art of Storytelling with Rod Davis, John Hart, and Dennis McCarthy

https://greensborobound.com/events/davis-hart-mccarthy

 

May 14@6:00PM

Chefs Ricky Moore & Whitney Otawka

https://greensborobound.com/events/moore-otawka

 

May 14@7:00PM

**LIVE** An Evening with Nnedi Okorafor

https://greensborobound.com/events/nnedi-okorafor

 

. . . . . . . . . . . .

 

May 15@10:00AM

Our Stories, Our Voices: Four Years On

https://greensborobound.com/events/our-stories-our-voices-1

 

May 15@11:00AM

Hidden Histories with Lisa Levenstein & Shanna Greene Benjamin

https://greensborobound.com/events/levenstein-benjamin

 

May 15@12:00PM

Love, Justice, and Healing with Sharon Salzberg & Omid Safi

https://greensborobound.com/events/salzberg-safi

 

May 15@1:00PM

Speculative Fiction with Rivers Solomon & KM Szpara

https://greensborobound.com/events/solomon-szpara

 

May 15@2:00PM

Read Romance, Fight Patriarchy!

https://greensborobound.com/events/romance-panel

 

May 15@2:00PM

**LIVE**  All Up In Your Feels, a poetry workshop

https://greensborobound.com/events/poetry-workshop

 

May 15@3:00PM

Issac Bailey & Bakari Sellers

https://greensborobound.com/events/bailey-sellers

 

 

 

May 15@4:00PM

Allan Gurganus & George Singleton

https://greensborobound.com/events/gurganus-singleton

 

May 15@4:00PM

Poems in a Crisis with Traci Brimhall, Nickole Brown, and Alice Quinn

https://greensborobound.com/events/brimhall-brown-quinn

 

May 15@7:00PM

**LIVE**  A Conversation with Billy Collins & Ron Rash

https://greensborobound.com/events/collins-rash

 

. . . . . . . . . . . .

May 16@11:00AM

Writing Outside the Lines: Nonbinary Authors Changing YA, with Mason Deaver & Nita Tyndall

https://greensborobound.com/events/deaver-tyndall

 

May 16@12:00PM

**LIVE**  Your Story, Your Voice: A Writing Workshop

https://greensborobound.com/events/ya-workshop

 

May 16@12:00PM

Art of Memoir with Ginger Gaffney and James Tate Hill

https://greensborobound.com/events/gaffney-hill

 

May 16@1:00PM

The Soul of the Novel: Annette Saunooke Clapsaddle & Kaitlyn Greenidge, with Zelda Lockhart

https://greensborobound.com/events/clapsaddle-greenidge-lockhart

 

May 16@2:00PM

**LIVE** Candacy Taylor and The Historic Magnolia House

https://greensborobound.com/events/candacy-taylor

 

May 16@3:00PM

A Measure of Belonging: 21 Writers of Color on the New American South

https://greensborobound.com/events/a-measure-of-belonging

 

May 16@4:00PM

Naima Coster & Leesa Cross-Smith

https://greensborobound.com/events/coster-cross-smith

 

May 16@5:00PM

A Conversation on Race & Grace in America, with Denise Kiernan & D. Watkins

https://greensborobound.com/events/kiernan-watkins

 

May 16@6:00PM

Wilmington’s Lie: A Conversation with John Sayles & David Zucchino

https://greensborobound.com/events/sayles-zucchino

