Love Books? Authors? Great food? Sharing those loves with friends? Join Greensboro Bound for its annual “Dinner With Friends” fundraiser on April 15, 2021 at 6:30pm.
This year’s virtual event incorporates food, friends and books in 10 simultaneous discussions lead by hosts knowledgeable in one of 10 genres (you choose your genre!) Guests will purchase a ticket to attend a virtual room for individual genre discussions that highlight authors who will be part of 2021 Greensboro Bound Literary Festival "21 Conversations". Genres include: cookbooks, literary fiction, memoir/personal essay, mystery/detective, non-fiction, poetry, romance, sci-fi/fantasy, short story, and young adult/crossover.
We’ll kick off the evening with a few words from Greensboro Bound Board Chair Dabney Sanders, and Brian Lampkin, Vice Chair and co-owner of Scuppernong Books, before breaking out into individual rooms. Guests may also purchase meals from a preset menu from downtown Greensboro restaurants Jerusalem Market and Machete. The evening will conclude with a presentation by Greensboro's own Lee Zacharias, author of the forthcoming novel What A Wonderful World This Could Be.
Event chair, Ashley Sharkey, noted, “Dinner with Friends has been the signature fundraiser for Greensboro Literary Organization, producer of the Greensboro Bound Literary Festival. We wanted to continue our tradition, bringing together people who love books and authors over a marvelous meals with their friends and neighbors. While COVID has changed how we do this, the heart remains: food, friends, books and authors. Your participation will support the array of programs Greensboro Bound offers our community, all free of charge.”
To purchase tickets, visit greensborobound.com/dinner-with-friends-2021/
ABOUT GREENSBORO BOUND
Greensboro Bound Literary Festival is a program of the Greensboro Literary Organization, a 501(c)3
nonprofit. Created in 2017, the idea was to develop a festival that would present an array of free/no-cost programs and bring together readers, writers, students, academics, authors, and volunteers who are passionate about books, writing, and reading. Today, our programs include the annual Greensboro Bound Literary Festival, year-round in-person and virtual events, our signature Authors Engaging Students program, and this spring for the first time ever, the Greensboro Bound Children’s Book Festival. Our vision is to bring outstanding writers to our community and into our schools; encourage committed readers to further engage with literature and spark new enthusiasm for reading among beginners; to act as a bridge across social and cultural divides to promote reading and civil public discussion in our city and region; and to foster an understanding of writing as a process that allows free expression, deepens critical thought, and helps sustain a culture of inquiry and delight that is open to all.
