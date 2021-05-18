In ‘Help Yourself to Ultimate Health,’ Abdel Jaleel Nuriddin, N.D., Ph.D. examines the importance of holistic wellness and guides readers on their journey to internal healing
GREENSBORO, N.C. – As the COVID-19 pandemic swept across the U.S. in early 2020, many people, especially those with underlying conditions, found themselves faced with a virus that had the potential to kill them. The foothold the virus took in daily life raised the nation’s level of consciousness about the state of the American healthcare system and humanity’s ultimate vulnerability to sickness. Spurred on by the desire to empower others to learn more about and advocate for their health, Naturopathic Doctor Abdel Jaleel Nuriddin published his comprehensive wellness resource, “Help Yourself to Ultimate Health: Know the Causes, Symptoms, and Solutions to Optimal Health”.
In “Help Yourself to Ultimate Health,” Nuriddin draws upon his faith as a Muslim and the lessons taught in the Holy Qur’an as well as his extensive experience in naturopathic medicine to teach readers the power of changing one’s thinking when it comes to health. Nuriddin’s book guides readers on their path to detoxing their bodies of harmful agents, replenishing lost or missing nutrients, and cultivating good habits like regular restful sleep, exercise, and meditation.
“The problems are just so huge today in terms of health and nutrition,” Nuriddin said. “Allopathic medicine falls short of where it needs to be in terms of helping people with their overall health. When it comes to pharmaceuticals and surgical procedures, we have a great allopathic system. But building better health is just not part of the regimen. There are some dark corridors in America’s medical industry that desperately need to be addressed so that we can go beyond just treating sickness to helping people live healthier, happier lives.”
“Help Yourself to Ultimate Health” also examines the ideas of healers such as Dr. Bernard Jensen, Victor E. Irons, Dr. Bill Horosh, and others who have promoted the use of herbs and enzymes to cleanse internal organs and bolster health. Ultimately, Nuriddin reminds readers that fighting disease is not the first call to action when managing health and that focusing on the important cornerstones of nutrition, fitness, and mindfulness can provide powerful outlets for healing.
“Help Yourself to Ultimate Health:
Know the Causes, Symptoms, and Solutions to Optimal Health”
By Abdel Jaleel Nuriddin, N.D., Ph.D.
ISBN: 978-1-5320-4386-4 (softcover); ISBN: 978-1-5320-4387-1 (e-book)
Available through DrNuriddin.com, iUniverse, Barnes & Noble, and Amazon
About the author
Abdel Jaleel Nuriddin, N.D., Ph.D. is a native of Buffalo, N.Y., and joined the Nation of Islam in 1972. Nuriddin earned a Bachelor of Arts and a Master of Arts degree in nutrition as well as a Ph.D. in holistic nutrition from the American Holistic College of Nutrition in Birmingham, Ala. He also earned a doctorate in naturopathy from the Clayton School of Natural Healing, also in Birmingham. Nuriddin currently lives in Greensboro, N.C., where he owns and operates Genesis Health and Nutrition Center, LLC, with his wife of 43 years, Connie. To learn more, please visit www.drnuriddin.com and connect with the author on LinkedIn and Facebook.
