Gaye Frances Willard is a local Trinity, North Carolina, artist and author, who has attracted a national and international following since proclaiming the Deity of Christ through a series of Christmas paintings, most notably, Every Knee Shall Bow. She has published two companion books that carry the same theme along with a series of inspirational Christian children’s books.
She writes in Common Sense Christianity for an Uncommon People: “This is no book on theology, for I am no theologian. I am simply one of many ‘uncommon people’ on a mission to know as much of our Glorious Lord Jesus as we can. I am a life-long student of the living God, eager to learn every lesson he will teach me. Even the hard ones…This is the call of the ‘uncommon people’ to be recognized and identified as those who have been with Jesus. His is the cause worth dying for. His is the message that cannot be stopped or silenced...With growing pressure to be politically correct, we don't want to offend, hurt anyone’s feelings or seem intolerant. This book is a refreshing reminder that we may need to say, ENOUGH! We might just need to take a stand and defiantly go against the grain. This author is not afraid to speak unpopular truth. You will laugh, you will cry, you will say, ‘These things need to be said!’ We ordinary but uncommon people are entrusted to carry it with us everywhere.”
This same strong message is carried forward in her children’s book, I Wonder. The beautiful illustrations in this book allow children to see the things Jesus may have liked to do. Did he play with friends, have a pet, or get hurt? Jesus is pictured doing the things that a child today can relate to & encourages them to know that since He became like them, they can be like Him! A parent’s page is included with scripture references to the actual record of Jesus' days on earth which correspond to the illustrations.
Her studio is in Trinity, North Carolina, where she resides with her husband, Eddie, their dog, Abilene, and two backyard chickens and rooster named Benjamin. They have five children and 11 grandchildren.
For more information, visit living-legacy-ministries.com.
