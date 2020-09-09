WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (September 8, 2020) Bookmarks, a literary arts nonprofit which connects readers with authors and books, will hold a virtual Fundraiser and Silent Auction from September 10 – 26, 2020 with a goal of raising $50,000. All funds will support the outreach and author programming of Bookmarks.
The two-week celebration will feature multiple virtual author events and book clubs for a variety of ages in conjunction with the fundraiser, which will include a Challenge Matching grant, a “Date- with-a-Book” Raffle, and over 75 silent auction items. Beginning September 9, registration will open. Visit Bookmarks.givesmart.com or text “Bookmarks” to 76278 for complete details. There is no charge to register.
The presenting sponsor for this event is Sarah McCoy, New York Times and USA Today international bestselling author of Marilla of Green Gables. The Technology Sponsor is Wake Forest University, and the Getaways Sponsor is Mercedes-Benz of Winston-Salem. Additional sponsors are the Debora D. Harllee, the North Carolina Arts Council, Nova Triad Homes, Raffaldini Vineyards, and the Winston-Salem Arts Council.
The Challenge matching grant of $15,000 has been made by The Lovett Foundation and Adrienne Amos Livengood – both long-term supporters of Bookmarks. Each dollar donated to Bookmarks during this September fundraiser will be matched up to $15,000.
The Bookmarks Classified “Date-with-a-Book” Raffle will allow participants to choose from over 20 titles for a hardcover new book by reading the ad. The classifieds will have an intriguing description of the mystery book for “date night,” and each raffle ticket purchased for $40 will allow the participant their chosen book and one entry for 20 prizes, ranging from gift cards and bottles of Raffaldini wine to the grand prize of a $500 gift card to Bookmarks. New classifieds will be added regularly over the two-week period with a grand reveal of all book titles on Friday, September 25.
The raffle, auction, and bidding will end on Saturday, September 26 at 11 a.m. The raffle winners will be announced at noon on Facebook with item pickups beginning at 1 p.m. from Bookmarks.
Silent auction items include opportunities donated by authors and illustrators including: Megan Bryant, Charlie Lovett, Stacy McAnulty, Sarah McCoy, Kyle Webster, and Jacinta White, as well as Bookmarks, the North Carolina Writers' Network, and Press 53.
Many local and national businesses also donated to the silent auction including: Ard-Vista Animal Hospital, Baked Just So, Bookish Birds, Brookstown Inn, Carrabba's Italian Grill, Catch a Spark Photography, Chipotle, Gremlin Workforce, Gwen of All Trades, House of Plants, Jason's Deli, Juice Shop, Kaleideum, Mama Llama Originals, Marriott, Mellow Mushroom, Oriental Trading Company, Pink Rhino Beauty Parlor, Raffaldini Vineyards, Rockin’ Jump, Salon 7, Sheetz, Summit School, The Wood ‘n’ Potter, Total Wine, Twin City Floral, and Village Tavern.
Other opportunities/items include: a Zoom Meeting with Mayor Allen Joines, a painting of downtown Winston-Salem’s skyline by Robyn Churn, a family caricature created by Erik Huffine (whose work is featured at Bookmarks!), a painting of Reynolda Gardens by Clifton Taylor, and a Celebration package by Sign Gypsies of Southeast Triad. Themed baskets, specialty wines, books, gift cards, handmade items, and travel experiences will also be featured.
During these two weeks, Bookmarks will host many reading and writing events online to further celebrate its mission. Events include:
- Thursday, September 10 – Yaa Gyasi, author of Transcendent Kingdom, in conversation with Bryan Washington
- Monday, September 14 – Fredrik Backman, author of Anxious People, in conversation with Mary Laura Philpott
- Tuesday, September 16 – Dara Kurtz, author of I am My Mother's Daughter
- Sunday, September 20 - LGBTQ Book Club discussing God in Pink by Hasan Namir
- Monday, September 21 - Middle Grade Book Club discussing Tristan Strong Punches a Hole in the Sky by Kwame Mbalia
- Tuesday, September 22 – Charlie Lovett, author of Escaping Dreamland
- Thursday, September 24 - Romance Book Club discussing You Had Me at Hola by Alexis Daria
- Friday, September 25 - Natalie Zina Walschots, author of Hench, in conversation with Becky Chambers
Visit https://www.bookmarksnc.org/calendar/2020-09 for complete details and to register for these – and many other - events.
Please note that Classified “Date-with-a-Book” winners will be chosen at random. No person employed by Bookmarks or a person living in the staff member’s household may win a raffle prize and are ineligible to participate. Each hardcover book has a fair market value of $17 - $32. Wine cannot always be shipped over state lines so a gift card of the same value will replace the wine if a winner is out of state.
Bookmarks is a literary arts nonprofit organization and independent bookstore that works to ignite the love of reading by connecting the community with books and authors. In addition to the annual Festival of Books & Authors, Bookmarks offers year-round programming, including author talks, lecture nights, book club gatherings, and more, all of which are currently being offered virtually. Community outreach efforts also include Book Build and Bookmarks in Schools, which connects students in the Winston-Salem area with authors and new books. Bookmarks is located at 634 West Fourth Street in downtown Winston-Salem and is open daily for appointment, phone, and walk-in shopping. Visit bookmarksnc.org for more information.
