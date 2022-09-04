Friends of the High Point Public Library Used Book Sale Sat.. Sept. 17
Three times a year the Friends of the High Point Library have a used book sale. There are thousands of books available to purchase, donated by the general public. Shoppers can choose from paperbacks and hardcovers, adult and children’s books, as well as magazines, phonograph records, antique books and book sets. Prices for paperbacks are 50 cents, hardcover book prices range from $1-2, with book sets priced individually.
The next sale is Sat., Sept. 17, 2022, from 9 am to 4:30 pm. The High Point Public Library is located at 901 North Main Street in High Point. Members of the Friends are invited to attend the Preview Sale on Friday evening, September 16, from 6:30-8:30 and non-members can join at the door to take advantage of the Preview Sale.
There is something for everyone at the sale and all proceeds directly benefit the library through programming, services and acquisitions. Contributions to the Friends are always welcome.
Our 2023 used book sales will be February 24 and 25, June 23 and 24 and October 27 and 28.
