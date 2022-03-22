Discussion about a New Book Chronicling Winston-Salem’s Noteworthy Homes (1912 to 1940)
Local author Margaret Supplee Smith, a nationally renowned architectural historian and Wake Forest University’s Harold W. Tribble Professor of Art Emerita.
Launch event for Dr. Smith’s new book Great Houses and Their Stories: Winston-Salem’s “Era of Success,” 1912–1940. The book, published by Preservation North Carolina, opens with a feature about Reynolda, Graylyn, and Reynolda Park and shares the stories of Winston-Salem’s other most noteworthy houses of the era. Dr. Smith will share information about her book, including a discussion about the social and industrial networks in Winston-Salem and the brilliant architects they employed.
WHEN April 3, 2022, 3 to 4 p.m.
WHERE Reynolda House Museum of American Art—2250 Reynolda Road, Winston-Salem, NC 27106
About Reynolda
Reynolda is set on 170 acres in Winston-Salem, N.C. and comprises Reynolda House Museum of American Art, Reynolda Gardens and Reynolda Village Shops and Restaurants. The Museum presents a renowned art collection in a historic and incomparable setting: the original 1917 interiors of Katharine and R. J. Reynolds’s 34,000-square-foot home. Its collection is a chronology of American art and featured exhibitions are offered in the Museum’s Babcock Wing Gallery and historic house bedrooms. The Gardens serve as a 134-acre outdoor horticultural oasis open to the public year-round, complete with colorful formal gardens, nature trails and a greenhouse. In the Village, the estate’s historic buildings are now home to a vibrant mix of boutiques, restaurants, shops and services. Plan your visit at reynolda.org and use the free mobile app Reynolda Revealed to self-tour the estate.
