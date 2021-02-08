WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (February 9, 2020) – authors David Bradford and Carol Robin will discuss their new book, Connect: Building Exceptional Relationships with Family, Friends, and Colleagues, during a virtual event at 12:00 pm EST on Wednesday, February 17th. The event is free to the public and sponsored by Bookmarks and Greater Winston-Salem.
Bradford and Robin taught interpersonal skills to MBA candidates for a combined seventy-five years in their legendary Stanford Graduate School of Business course Interpersonal Dynamics and have coached and consulted hundreds of executives for decades.
The February 17th event will feature Bradford and Robin discussing how to take relationships from shallow to exceptional by cultivating authenticity, vulnerability, and honesty, while being willing to ask for and offer help, share a commitment to growth, and deal productively with conflict. Connect is filled with relatable scenarios as well as research-backed insights, for people of all ages looking to improve existing relationships and build new ones.
Admission for the event is free, to register go to: https://www.crowdcast.io/e/bookmarks-connect.
Bookmarks has copies of Connect available, for more information on the event and book go to: https://www.bookmarksnc.org/bookmarks-connect
Bookmarks is a literary arts nonprofit organization and independent bookstore that works to ignite the love of reading by connecting the community with books and authors. In addition to the annual Festival of Books & Authors, Bookmarks offers year-round programming to this end, including author talks, lecture nights, book club gatherings, and more, all of which are currently being offered virtually.
Community outreach efforts also include Book Build and Authors In Schools, which connects students in the Winston-Salem area with authors and new books.
Bookmarks is located at 634 West Fourth Street in downtown Winston-Salem and offers appointment-based shopping Tuesday-Saturday from 11 a.m. - 3 p.m., with curbside pick-up and phone service continuing from 4 - 6 p.m. Visit bookmarksnc.org for more information.
