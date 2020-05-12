Durham, NC—Light Messages Publishing celebrates the release of Dead Last, a debut novel by Amanda Lamb.
After Amanda's three decades as a television crime reporter, this novel, featuring a "go-get-‘em female lead" (Scott Mason, Emmy award-winning WRAL-TV’s Tar Heel Traveler), was born out of her many years of experience covering the crime beat. Readers with a love for true crime and murder mysteries will devour Amanda's Dead Last.
"Maddie is definitely not dead last but out front, unearthing clues to the unfolding mystery." —Scott Mason, Emmy award-winning WRAL-TV’s Tar Heel Traveler and author of the Tar Heel Traveler book series
Maddie Arnette traded in her hard-news crime reporting for softer, feel-good features after her husband’s death. But her lifelong addiction to the dark side of journalism, bolstered by years of meeting sources in back alleys and visiting grisly crime scenes, still clamors for Maddie’s attention.
When Suzanne Parker falls to the pavement in front of Maddie during the Oak City Marathon, Maddie assumes it’s an accident. That is, until Suzanne whispers words that make Maddie’s skin go cold: my husband is trying to kill me.
Maddie’s personal experience with domestic violence in her family connects her to Suzanne in a way that she can’t ignore. Soon, Maddie’s allegiance to protecting her new friend and discovering the truth about Suzanne’s husband becomes an obsession, one that leads her down a dangerous path. When someone turns up dead, Maddie finally realizes she is all in again with crime reporting, but this time she may be in over her head.
"With 25 years of crime reporting, Lamb spins an authentic, compelling story about a reporter who finds herself in the midst of solving a murder." —Sharon O'Donnell, author of House of Testosterone & Please Don't Let Me Be the Oldest Mom in the PTA & award-winning newspaper columnist (The Cary News)
Dead Last continues to receive praise from trade reviewers, authors, and nationally recognized TV and news icons. Kirkus Reviews refers to Amanda's protagonist as "likable and believable." Bill Leslie, former news anchor for WRAL-TV, highlights the "authenticity" in Amanda's novel—calling it an "awesome debut."
While Amanda has written and published nine books, Dead Last is her fiction debut. Amanda is the author of three true crime books based on murder cases she covered for the news, Deadly Dose, Evil Next Door, and Love Lies. She has also published four memoirs, including: The Living Room, I Love You to God and Back, Girls Gone Child, and Smotherhood. Amanda has penned two children’s books, and her newest offering is We Are Not the Same which is a labor of love for the Tammy Lynn Center, an organization that supports children and adults with disabilities.
Amanda currently works for an award-winning NBC affiliate in Raleigh, North Carolina, WRAL-TV. She appears on a regular basis on national news magazine programs and networks which feature true crime stories, including Discovery Investigates.
Amanda recently started Stage Might Communications, a consulting company designed to coach people who are making presentations from the boardroom to the ballroom. She writes a weekly blog on WRAL’s website called “Go Ask Mom.”
About Light Messages Publishing: Light Messages Publishing, founded in 1998, is a family-run, general trade publisher located in Durham, North Carolina. We pride ourselves in bringing to light meaningful books by emerging and award-winning authors. For more information about Light Messages Publishing and its services, please visit lightmessages.com.
