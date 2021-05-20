The 2021 Greensboro Bound Literary festival is guaranteed to have something for everyone, and with this year’s theme of “21 Conversations,” there will be plenty to discuss.
The annual event, held in May, creates a space for readers and writers alike to come together and share stories and experiences. This event is designed as a platform for dialogue and discussion to better understand and empathize with the human condition. The authors and topics presented at Greensboro Bound span a broad swath of interests and subject matter, including the LGBTQ experience, speculative fiction, immigrant narratives, social justice, memoir, and romance, to name a few. This free online event is part of the 2021 Greensboro Bound Literary Festival.
The festival has brought to the area its share of big names. This year is no different.
On Sunday, May 16, at 6 p.m., filmmaker and novelist John Sayles will be taking part in “Wilmington’s Lie,” in which he and Pulitzer-winning journalist David Zucchino discuss the Democratic overthrow of Wilmington’s multiracial Republican government, which returned white supremacy to the coastal North Carolina city once known as the Black Charleston.
“I’m fascinated by hidden history,” said Sayles in a phone conversation last week. “The kind of thing that happens and nobody talks about, and that they keep on not talking about until they can pretend it didn’t happen.”
One example of that is the Wilmington Insurrection of 1898, which musician and historian Rhiannon Giddens called “the only successful coup d'état on American soil.”
New York Times reporter Zucchino’s 2020 book Wilmington’s Lie has been hailed as the definitive nonfiction treatment of that once-forgotten (by white people) tragedy. It’s also the setting for a long portion of Sayles’ massive 2011 historical novel A Moment in the Sun.
John Sayles’ first book was the darkly funny 1975 novel Pride of the Bimbos and his first produced screenplay was the satiric 1978 horror film Piranha. To finance The Return of the Secaucus Seven, his 1978 debut as a writer/director, he wrote three more screenplays for New World Pictures, the low-budget exploitation film company founded by Roger Corman. These were The Lady in Red, Alligator and Battle Beyond the Stars.
Pride of the Bimbos, about a former private eye turned circus midget who dresses in drag to play short stop for the Brooklyn Bimbos, a novelty softball team touring the rural South, was praised as “an oddly unsettling satire of American machismo" by the New York Times. The Return of the Secaucus Seven was hailed as evidence of a promising new American filmmaker, and won the Los Angeles Film Critics Award for best screenplay. When Lawrence Kasdan’s The Big Chill was released three years later, several critics unfavorably compared it to Sayles’s micro-budgeted but grittier and melancholier take on a story of 1960s college radicals having a weekend reunion in the 1980s.
Despite this, Sayles did not immediately leave his genre roots behind. For Joe Dante, who directed Piranha, he wrote 1981’s The Howling, which redefined the cinematic werewolf. That same year, Stephen Spielberg hired him to write a horror film that, incredible as it might seem, became E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial.
Night Skies, the film Sayles was hired to write, was meant only to be produced by Spielberg, and to be directed by Tobe Hooper (The Texas Chain Saw Massacre, Poltergeist). “Spielberg had read a whole lot of UFO stuff while researching Close Encounters, and he was fascinated by a 1955 incident in which a rural Kentucky farm family claimed to have been attacked by aliens. They claimed to have defended themselves with shotguns and rifles, but could only knock the aliens down.”
The incident, which allegedly occurred near Kelly and Hopkinsville in Christian County, Kentucky, is famous in UFO Lore as the Tube Kelly-Hopkinsville Encounter, aka The Hopkinsville Goblins. Spielberg wanted something more horrific than the “actual” event, and as he was a fan of Piranha (which functions as both a straight horror film and a Jaws spoof), asked Sayles to write a script based on his brief treatment. Rick Baker, the “practical” (meaning creature suits and animatronics) special effects maestro famous for An American Werewolf in London, built prototypes of the menacing ETs, and in later interviews, compared the project to “Night of the Living Dead with aliens.”
Sayles had a different classic film as his model.
“I had this idea of Drums Along the Mohawk, only with aliens rather than Native Americans. So, it was basically a siege film, where the family has to batten down the hatches, close all the windows and fight back. This was the era where everyone was concerned about cattle mutilations. The evil aliens wanted to do this to the eleven-year-old autistic boy who was a member of the family, and the one good alien, who didn’t want to harm the boy, and who frees him, gets left behind when the defeated crew takes off.”
His script ended with the diminutive good alien, which the farm family has nicknamed “Buddy,” abandoned in the wilderness by the departing UFO.
“My last page became the first page of Melissa Mathison’s script for E.T. Usually, when you have anything to do with a movie, the Guild sends you the scripts of everyone who worked on it after or before you did, When I read Melissa’s script, my first thought was, well, it didn’t have much to do with what I’d written, there’s just this one-page overlap. My second was, hey, this is really great.”
Besides writing his own films, Sayles has had a long career as a script doctor, the industry term for an uncredited writer brought in to “fix” a script that isn’t working. He did that on Apollo 13, being brought in by director Ron Howard when Tom Hanks was hired.
“So, I’ve read a lot of scripts that are badly written or have massive structural problems. But I read Melissa’s and thought, wow, Spielberg is really gonna knock this one out of the park! He’s got a genuinely great little Disney-type movie here.”
I asked Sayles if, prior to making Secaucus Seven, he’d considered learning to direct by actually shooting an exploitation film for Roger Corman, like Coppola and Scorsese did.
“Roger actually wanted me to write and direct a film I’d pitched as Mutiny on the Bounty in Space, but I was already on production on my second movie, and had to turn him down. It’s too bad we didn’t make Mutiny Beyond the Stars, or whatever it would have been called, as I think it’s still a good idea. We also talked about doing a movie based on that song “The Night the Lights Went Out in Georgia”, which I’m glad I didn’t do, as I still don’t understand what happens in it.”
Sayles said he “kind of jumped the gun on the usual apprentice work for Roger, like Marty and Jonathan did,” referring to Martin Scorsese’s feminist gangster film Boxcar Bertha and Jonathan Demme’s women’s prison movie Caged Heat.
“I had just enough money, and I’d acted in summer stock theater and I knew a bunch of good actors, who weren’t in the Screen Actors Guild yet, so I could pay them actual minimum wage instead of SAG minimum wage, and so I made a movie.”
Sayles was born in Schenectady, New York, and attended Williams College in Massachusetts before moving to Boston, where he worked a variety of blue-collar jobs while writing stories for The Atlantic. I asked him when and how he first heard of the Wilmington Insurrection, also known as the Wilmington Massacre, a subject few of this state’s or even that city’s white residents had heard of prior to the 21st century.
He said he first heard of it during news coverage of the Wilmington Ten, the nine Black men and one Black woman who became an international cause célèbre after they were wrongfully convicted of arson and conspiracy in 1971, and served nearly a decade in prison before winning their freedom on appeal.
“I remember reading about a city council meeting, I think it was, where both Black people and racists came, and they were kind of yelling at each other, and some white person said ‘I really don’t see what your problem is, there’s plenty of opportunity here.’ And an African-American woman got up and said ‘it’s about bodies floating in the Cape Fear River.’ And nobody in the room seemed to know what she was talking about.”
Sayles said the reporter didn’t either, but “he did a little digging,” and gave a brief description of the event. “After reading that, I tracked down two books about it. One was The Marrow of Tradition, written by Charles Chestnut, a Black survivor of the massacre. The other, from the racist point of view, was The Leopard’s Spots by Thomas Dixon Jr, the North Carolina white supremacist whose novel The Clansman was the basis for The Birth of a Nation. Interesting guy. He went up to New York City for a while, and about almost everything but race, was progressive -- pro labor, sexual equality -- but a virulent racist.”
This untold chapter in United States history stuck in Sayles’ mind until he decided to include it in his 2011 novel, which takes as its massive subject the state of America in 1898.
Another event that year also became part of A Moment in the Sun, as well as his 2010 film Amigo, is the Philippine-American War. According to Sayles, it’s also an example of hidden history.
“We went back about a year after we shot it, and we showed it in the Philippines, and almost nobody there had heard of their major war, where they got independence from the Spain, but lost it to the United States in about an hour. We don’t know that history and Filipinos don’t know that history, just like, in Wilmington for most of the 20th century, white people didn’t know why their population dropped from 40% to 14% Black, due to all the citizens of color who were murdered or chased out of the town and state.”
Sayles said that, just as the Wilmington Massacre was the bloody first act in the restoration of de facto slavery throughout the South, the Philippine-American war was very much a foreshadowing of Vietnam. “It’s where we learned to water board, from the Spanish who were doing it to Filipinos before we were, and after the war and its massacres, there multiple congressional committees and investigations, just like after My Lai in Vietnam.”
Another armed conflict was the subject of one of his most acclaimed films. Sayles’ 1987 Matewan, which starred Chris Cooper in his film debut and co-starred James Earl Jones and Mary McDonnell, told the story of the May 19, 1920 shootout between striking mine workers and operatives from the Baldwin–Felts Detective Agency in that town in Mingo County, West Virginia. A contingent of detectives arrived by train and began evicting the families of the striking miners.
While waiting for the return train, the detectives were approached by Matewan Chief of Police Sid Hatfield, who supported the miners and had warrants to arrest the detectives. Detective Albert Felts then produced his own warrant for Sid Hatfield's arrest, which Matewan mayor Cabell Testerman inspected and decreed fraudulent.
Nobody is sure who fired the first shot, but the detectives may have drawn first. Unfortunately for them, armed townspeople had staked out the confrontation from nearby windows, and the resulting gunfight killed seven detectives and three townspeople, including Mayor Testerman and Detective Felts.
While I’ve always pronounced the town’s name and movie’s title with three syllables, Sayles said that locals pronounce it something like “Might-Won.” The film was released on DVD and Blu-Ray in 2019 by the Criterion Collection.
“What was interesting in trying to research Matewan is that so little had been written. It finally has a Mine Wars museum, but when we made the movie, they wanted nothing to do with us. So, we shot it in Thurmond, in the other part of the state. But Matewan has kind of embraced the history now, and in the museum, they’ve got quite a bit of footage, including some of a newsreel that they found up in somebody’s old movie theater in Alaska only a couple of years ago. It was funny, because they found a little clip from this movie titled Smilin’ Sid. It starred Sid Hatfield, whom David Strathairn plays my film, and they also found a little clip from the 1919 World Series, which I also made a movie about.”
The movie was Sayles’ 1988 Eight Men Out, with an ensemble cast that included John Cusack, John Mahoney, Charlie Sheen and Christopher Lloyd, which told the story of Major League Baseball's Black Sox Scandal, in which eight members of the Chicago White Sox conspired with gamblers to intentionally lose the 1919 World Series. As with Matewan and his 1996 Oscar-nominated Lone Star, it’s one of his most acclaimed films.
Not all of Sayles’ work as a writer/director has been historical realism or heavy drama. His notable films include 1984’s The Brother from Another Planet and 1994’s The Secret of Roan Inish. The first is about a mute alien, who resembles a Black man but has three toes, who crashes at Ellis Island and encounters a variety of New Yorkers. The second is a delicate fantasy set on the West Coast of Ireland and based on Celtic legends of Selkies, seals that can shed their skins and become human. The film, a delicate marvel, was digitally restored by UCLA Film and Television Archive in 2020, and is available on Amazon Prime and iTunes, but desperately needs a Blu-Ray release.
When I asked Sayles where a new reader might start with his fiction, he recommended the 2004 short story collection Dillinger in Hollywood: New and Selected Short Stories, which remains in print (not every story collection over a decade old does), and can be purchased at Scuppernong Books.
“The stories in it were written over a fifteen- or twenty-year period, whereas almost everything in my first collection, The Anarchist’s Convention, was written in a single year. So, there’s a wider range. One of the stories became my movie Casa de los Babys, which is a pretty good film.
He also talked about his upcoming novel, tentatively titled Jamie McGillivray, which will be published in late 2021 or early 2022.
“It’s coming out from Melville House, this great old-school publishing company run by Dennis Johnson. It’s based on a screenplay that I wrote 25 years ago, that we were never able to raise the money for. It’s an epic that starts at the Battle of Culloden and ends at the Battle of Quebec. It’s over 500 pages long. I got the idea because Robert Carlyle, a Scots actor I’d never met, whom you may know from Trainspotting and The Full Monty, called me up out the blue because he had this idea about a Highlander captured at Culloden in 1746, in the last major battle fought on British soil. Instead of hanging him, they transport him to the New World as basically a slave. He escapes, but is immediately captured by the Shawnee, and is resold a couple of times until he is bought by the Lenape. That Delaware tribe is trying to decide who to side with in the French and Indian War, the French or the English colonists. Jamie becomes their translator, but of course he hates the English, and he nudges the tribe towards the French side, which for the first year or so of the war was a good idea, and then not so good. It was so fun to write. I’m in the editing and cleaning up period now.”
I asked him if he’d read any novels by other major American filmmakers.
“I know there are a few people who do both, but it seems like there’s not many. It’s not much of a two-way street. Neil Jordan wrote a couple of novels, but I’ve not read them. Norman Mailer made a few films.; I saw that awful one where he got into a real brawl with Rip Torn. I think Ethan Coen may be going for a novel right now. I know he’s written short stories. James Clavell, who wrote Shogun and Tai-Pan, directed King Rat and To Sir, with Love, and also The Last Valley, a really good film about the Thirty Years War, starring Michael Caine and Omar Shariff that not enough people know about it. Its failure at the box office might have been what drove him back to writing novels.”
He also mentioned Elia Kazan, famous for On the Waterfront, and who should be famous for A Face in the Crowd (which predicted the Trump era and stars Andy Griffith in a role that will never let you see him the same way again).
“Kazan wrote a bunch of novels after, like me, he couldn't get movies funded. Only The Arrangement got much attention, and he was able to turn that one into a movie, which has a good car crash sequence in a tunnel.”
We closed with a discussion of the issue of adapting novels into film, and whether or not a bad adaptation can “ruin” the book.
“When I talk to young people about this, I ask them if they’ve ever seen the movie of Faulkner’s The Sound and the Fury. It’s got Yul Brynner with hair, and it takes about five different Faulkner stories and throws them all together, and it’s just dreadful. Nobody remembers it, so making a bad movie from a good book doesn’t erase the book. Then there’s a much lesser book by Faulkner, Sanctuary, which I once listened to as an audiobook when I driving. through North Carolina, as it was read by James Naughton, whom I used to act with. It’s a pretty bad potboiler that was once notorious for the notorious corn cob scene, but is forgotten now. But it was adapted, without the corn cob, as the really interesting pre-code film The Story of Temple Drake, which is probably better known than the book it was based on and improved on.”
