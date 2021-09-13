Bookmarks will host a reading by four authors whose work is included in the 2021 edition of “Flying South,” a Winston-Salem Writers publication based on the annual literary competition. The reading will be held on Oct. 10 at 3 p.m. at Bookmarks, 634 W. Fourth St., #110, in downtown Winston-Salem. Sam Barbee, Shannon Kawalec, Sharon Presnell and Howard Pearre will read poems and stories they have written.
This is the eighth annual Flying South competition. This year’s issue is again a wonderful collection of beautifully crafted stories, poems and creative nonfiction. It is our most international issue, including work by writers from France, Singapore and Australia.
The Best-in-Category winners are Julie Means Kane of Hillsdale, N.Y., for “I Remember You” (fiction, and President’s Favorite); Zachariah Claypole White of Hillsborough, N.C., for “The Coup (Language is a Violence to Rise with the Sea)” (poetry); and Carolyn Willis of Jonesville, N.C., for “The Green Dress” (nonfiction).
Copies of “Flying South” will be available to purchase for $10 at the Winston-Salem Writers’ table at the Bookmarks Festival on Sept. 25th and through most online bookstores. (Search for “Flying South 2021.”) Cover art was designed by Winston-Salem painter, printmaker and art historian Barbara Rizza Mellin.
About Winston-Salem Writers: Founded in 2005, Winston-Salem Writers is a group of writers who write fiction, non-fiction, plays and poetry, and who care about the art and craft of writing. They offer programs, workshops, critique groups, open mic nights, contests and writers’ nights out for both beginning writers and published authors. For more information, visit www.wswriters.org.
