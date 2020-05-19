WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (May 19, 2020) - Bookmarks Staff and Board of Directors announce that the 16th Festival of Books and Authors, planned for September 26, 2020, has been canceled. They plan on celebrating their Sweet Sixteenth Sept. 25, 2021.
“While we are disappointed, the safety of our visitors and staff is our utmost priority,” said Jamie Rogers Southern, Bookmarks Operations Director. “There are too many questions to plan an event that brings 15,000 people together on one day to celebrate books and authors.”
Bookmarks will continue their outreach as they have always done – with events that feature authors and experts talking about books and ideas which will facilitate community conversations to broaden perspectives. They will host many events in the coming six months with award-winning and bestselling authors, debut authors, panel and book discussions, and lectures about a variety of subjects. These events will allow the community to explore "Books with Purpose" in various degrees. Information about events will be shared as it becomes finalized.
Bookmarks has extended curbside pick up and phone order service to five days a week beginning this week, with plans to open the bookstore for social distanced appointments and programming in the future.
“One of our priorities for 2020 will also be to finish our three-year initiative titled Book Build: Fostering Connections by Building Collections,” said Ginger Hendricks, Executive Director. “While we have placed over 17,000 books in the Winston-Salem Forsyth County School public libraries, we still have another 8,000 to meet our goal. We are making plans to finish distributing these books this fall.”
Bookmarks is a literary arts nonprofit organization and independent bookstore that works to ignite the love of reading by connecting the community with books and authors. Bookmarks bookstore is located at 634 West Fourth Street in downtown Winston-Salem and has curbside pick up on Tuesdays from 4 – 7 p.m. and Wednesdays-Saturday from 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. For information: bookmarksnc.org
