Bookmarks Presents the National Book Launch of Raising Lazarus by Beth Macy
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (July 29, 2022) - Bookmarks welcomes back bestselling author Beth Macy for the national book launch of her new book Raising Lazarus: Hope, Justice, and the Future of America’s Overdose Crisis on Tuesday, August 16 at 7 pm at Calvary Moravian Church.
Raising Lazarus is a complex story of public health, big pharma, dark money, politics, race, and class that is by turns harrowing and heartening, infuriating and inspiring, and a must-read for all Americans. Macy will be in conversation with individuals she interviewed for this book including Tim Nolan, Rev. Michelle Mathis and her wife, Karen Lowe, Mark Willis, Sonya Cheek, and Billie Campbell.
Beth Macy is a Virginia-based journalist, the author of Dopesick: Dealers, Doctors, and the Drug Company That Addicted America, and an executive producer and cowriter on Hulu’s Peabody Award-winning “Dopesick” series. Bookmarks hosted Macy in the past for her books Truevine and Factory Man.
This book launch is sponsored by Lilly Skok Bunch, Hollins Class of 1990, in support of Macy and all the great writers of Hollins University. Bookmarks is grateful for her support to be able to present this free event to the community.
Visit bookmarksnc.org/raisinglazarusbooklaunch for more information.
Bookmarks is a literary arts non-profit that cultivates community by bringing people of all ages together with books and authors who educate, inspire, challenge, and entertain. For 18 years, Bookmarks has hosted the largest annual Festival of Books & Authors, outreach into schools and community, year-round events for all ages, and opportunities to connect through the power of story. Bookmarks is located at 634 West Fourth Street in downtown Winston-Salem. Visit bookmarksnc.org for more information.
