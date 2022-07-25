Bookmarks presents stock-car racing star and sports broadcaster Kyle Petty
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (July 25, 2022) - Bookmarks is excited to host Kyle Petty at The Winston Cup Museum Special Event Center on Thursday, August 11 at 7 pm. Petty will be sharing stories from his new memoir, Swerve or Die: Life at My Speed in the First Family of NASCAR Racing.
The special event features Kyle Petty in conversation with ESPN journalist Ryan McGee as Petty shares what it is like being a part of the most famous family in NASCAR. Each ticket will include a pre-signed copy of Swerve or Die. For an additional donation to Bookmarks, guests will have the option to meet Petty and have their book personally signed, and tour The Winston Cup Museum following the event.
Kyle Petty is a former American stock-car racer and current racing commentator on NBC Sports. He is the son of racing icon Richard Petty, the grandson of NASCAR pioneer Lee Petty and the father of rising racer Adam Petty, who was killed in a crash in May 2000. Outside of the sport, he is a musician, philanthropist, motivational speaker, and TV host.
An ESPN senior writer, Ryan McGee is a regular contributor to ESPN.com, SportsCenter, E:60, and SEC Nation. McGee also co-hosts Marty and McGee, which airs Saturday mornings on SEC Network and ESPN Radio, discussing everything from college sports and auto racing to country music and mullets. He has authored four books, including the New York Times bestseller Racing to the Finish with Dale Earnhardt Jr., and the 2020 college football memoir Sidelines and Bloodlines, written with his father and brother.
Originally opened in 2005 by founder and owner, Will Spencer, The Winston Cup Museum tells the story of stock car racing during the legendary Winston Cup Series era of NASCAR. This event is sponsored by The Winston Cup Musuem.
Tickets are $35 and include a pre-signed copy of the memoir. For a minimum $10 donation to Bookmarks, attendees will have the opportunity to meet Petty and tour The Winston Cup Museum after the event. Visit bookmarksnc.org/KylePetty for more information and tickets.
Bookmarks is a literary arts nonprofit that cultivates community by bringing people of all ages together with books and authors who educate, inspire, challenge, and entertain. For 18 years, Bookmarks has hosted the largest annual Festival of Books & Authors, outreach into schools and community, year-round events for all ages, and opportunities to connect through the power of story. The Bookmarks bookstore is located at 634 West Fourth Street in downtown Winston-Salem. Visit bookmarksnc.org for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.