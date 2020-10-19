WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (October 16, 2020) - Bookmarks is honored to present award-winning and internationally-bestselling author Margaret Atwood in conversation with Madeline Miller via a virtual Crowdcast event on Monday, November 16, 2020 at 7:00 p.m. EST. To register, guests must purchase a copy of Atwood’s latest book of poetry, Dearly, at: https://www.bookmarksnc.org/event/MargaretAtwood. Bookmarks’ event copies of Dearly are special editions only available to event stops on this tour. This event is presented with support from Wake Forest University. Please contact Bookmarks for discounted student rates by emailing info@bookmarksnc.org.
Margaret Atwood, whose work has been published in more than forty-five countries, is the author of more than fifty books of fiction, poetry, critical essays, and graphic novels. In addition to The Handmaid's Tale, which was adapted into an award-winning TV series, her other acclaimed novels include Cat's Eye, short-listed for the 1989 Booker Prize; Alias Grace, which won the Giller Prize in Canada and the Premio Mondello in Italy; The Blind Assassin, winner of the 2000 Booker Prize; The MaddAddam Trilogy; The Heart Goes Last; and Hag-Seed. She is the recipient of numerous awards, including the Peace Prize of the German Book Trade, the Franz Kafka International Literary Prize, the PEN Center USA Lifetime Achievement Award, and the Los Angeles Times Innovator's Award. In 2019 she was made a member of the Order of the Companions of Honour in Great Britain for services to literature, and her novel The Testaments won the Booker Prize and was longlisted for The Giller Prize.
Dearly is Margaret Atwood's first collection of poetry in over a decade. Atwood addresses themes such as love, loss, the passage of time, the nature of nature and - zombies. Her new poetry is introspective and personal in tone, but wide-ranging in topic. In poem after poem, she casts her unique imagination and unyielding, observant eye over the landscape of a life carefully and intuitively lived. While many are familiar with Margaret Atwood's fiction, she has, from the beginning of her career, been one of our most significant contemporary poets. And she is one of the very few writers equally accomplished in fiction and poetry. This collection is a stunning achievement that will be appreciated by fans of her novels and poetry readers alike.
Atwood will be in conversation with Madeline Miller, whose debut novel The Song of Achilles was awarded the Orange Prize for Fiction and has been translated into twenty-five languages. Miller was also shortlisted for the 2012 Stonewall Writer of the Year. Her latest novel, Circe, was the winner of the 2019 Indie Choice Award, shortlisted for the 2019 Women's Prize for Fiction, and named one of the Best Books of 2018 by NPR, The Washington Post, People, Buzzfeed, Time, Entertainment Weekly, and many others. Circe also won The Red Tentacle Award, an American Library Association Alex Award, and the 2018 Elle Big Book Award. It is currently being adapted for an original TV series.
Bookmarks is a literary arts nonprofit organization and independent bookstore that works to ignite the love of reading by connecting the community with books and authors. In addition to the annual Festival of Books & Authors, Bookmarks offers year-round programming to this end, including author talks, lecture nights, book club gatherings, and more, all of which are currently being offered virtually. Community outreach efforts also include Book Build and Authors In Schools, which connects students in the Winston-Salem area with authors and new books. Bookmarks is located at 634 West Fourth Street in downtown Winston-Salem and is now offering appointment-based shopping Tuesday-Saturday from 11 a.m. - 3 p.m., with curbside pick-up and phone service continuing from 4 - 6 p.m. Visit bookmarksnc.org for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.