WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (June 26, 2020) - Bookmarks is thrilled to announce that they will host authors Kevin Kwan and Lauren Ho in conversation via Zoom on Tuesday, July 7, 2020 at 7:00 p.m. To register for the event, guests must purchase a copy of Kwan’s latest book, Sex and Vanity, at: https://www.bookmarksnc.org/event/kevin-kwan-conversation-lauren-ho. All copies are signed. A bundle is also available of both Kwan and Ho’s books at a reduced price.
Kevin Kwan is the New York Times bestselling author of Crazy Rich Asians, the international bestselling novel that has been translated into more than 30 languages. Its sequel, China Rich Girlfriend, was released in 2015, and Rich People Problems, the final book in the trilogy, followed in 2017. For several weeks in 2018, the Crazy Rich Asians trilogy commanded the top three positions of the New York Times bestseller list - an almost unprecedented single-author trifecta, and the film adaptation of Crazy Rich Asians became Hollywood's highest grossing romantic comedy in over a decade. In 2018, Kevin was named by Time Magazine as one of the 100 Most Influential People in the World. Sex and Vanity, his newest novel, will release on June 30, 2020.
Sex and Vanity is a brilliantly funny comedy and modern love story set between two cultures. On her very first morning on the jewel-like island of Capri, Lucie Churchill sets eyes on George Zao and she instantly can’t stand him. Several years later, when George unexpectedly appears in East Hampton, where Lucie is weekending with her new fiancé, Lucie finds herself drawn to George again. Soon, Lucie is spinning a web of deceit that involves her family, her fiancé, the co-op board of her Fifth Avenue apartment building, and ultimately herself as she tries mightily to deny George entry into her world – and her heart.
Lauren Ho is a former legal counsel turned romance novelist. Her debut novel, Last Tang Standing, has already received multiple starred reviews from Publishers Weekly and Library Journal among others. Last Tang Standing is a funny and irresistible romance that follows Andrea Tang. At 33, Andrea is living the dream: she has a successful career as a lawyer, a posh condo, and a clutch of fun-loving friends who are always in the know about Singapore’s hottest clubs. All she has to do is make law partner, and her life will be perfect. And if she’s about to become the lone unmarried member of her generation in the Tang clan–a disappointment her meddling Chinese-Malaysian family won’t let her forget–well, she doesn’t need a man to complete her. Yet when a chance encounter with charming, wealthy entrepreneur Eric Deng offers her a glimpse of an exciting, limitless future, Andrea decides to give Mr. Right-for-her-family a chance. Too bad Suresh Aditparan, her office rival and the last man her family would approve of, keeps throwing a wrench in her plans. Now Andrea can’t help but wonder: In the endless tug-of-war between pleasing others and pleasing herself, is there room for everyone to win?
Bookmarks is a literary arts nonprofit organization and independent bookstore that works to ignite the love of reading by connecting the community with books and authors. In addition to the annual Festival of Books & Authors, Bookmarks offers year-round programming to this end, including author talks, lecture nights, book club gatherings, and more, all of which are currently being offered virtually. Community outreach efforts also include Book Build and Authors In Schools, which connects students in the Winston-Salem area with authors and new books. Bookmarks is located at 634 West Fourth Street in downtown Winston-Salem and is now offering appointment-based shopping Tuesday-Saturday from 11 a.m. - 3 p.m., with curbside pick-up and phone service continuing from 4 - 6 p.m. Visit bookmarksnc.org for more information.
