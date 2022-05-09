Bookmarks Presents international bestselling author, James Patterson
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (May 9, 2022) - Bookmarks is thrilled to have New York Times bestselling author James Patterson return to Winston-Salem on Friday, June 10 at 7 pm at Wait Chapel to celebrate his first-ever memoir, James Patterson by James Patterson: The Stories of My Life. This event is presented with support from Wake Forest University.
The special event features a talk from Patterson about his highly anticipated memoir. Each attendee will receive a pre-signed copy of the book. There will not be a public book signing at this event.
James Patterson is the world’s bestselling author. His enduring fictional characters and series include Alex Cross, the Women’s Murder Club, Michael Bennett, Maximum Ride, Middle School, and Ali Cross, along with such acclaimed works of narrative nonfiction as Walk in My Combat Boots, and E.R. Nurses. Bill Clinton (The President Is Missing) and Dolly Parton (Run, Rose, Run) are among his notable literary collaborators. For his prodigious imagination and championship of literacy in America, Patterson was awarded the 2019 National Humanities Medal. The National Book Foundation presented him with the Literarian Award for Outstanding Service to the American Literary Community, and he is also the recipient of an Edgar Award and nine Emmy Awards.
Tickets are the price of a book. Visit bookmarksnc.org/JamesPatterson for more information and tickets.
Bookmarks is a literary arts nonprofit organization and independent bookstore that works to increase access to books and cultivate community through books and programs that educate, inspire, challenge, and entertain. For 18 years, Bookmarks has hosted the largest annual Festival of Books & Authors, outreach into schools and community, year-round events for all ages, and opportunities to connect through the power of story. Bookmarks is located at 634 West Fourth Street in downtown Winston-Salem. Visit bookmarksnc.org for more information.
