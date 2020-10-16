WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (October 16, 2020) - Bookmarks is thrilled to present award-winning author and chef Vivian Howard via a virtual Crowdcast event on Thursday, November 5, 2020 at 7:00 p.m. EST. To register, guests can either purchase a copy of Howard’s new cookbook, This Will Make It Taste Good: A New Path to Simple Cooking, or make a donation to Bookmarks at: https://www.bookmarksnc.org/vivian-howard.
Vivian Howard, a North-Carolina based chef, is the New York Times bestselling author of Deep Run Roots. Her first cookbook, Deep Run Roots chronicles the food of Eastern North Carolina and was named one of the best of the year by 18 national publications, including the New York Times, USA Today, Bon Appetit, and Eater, and won an unprecedented four awards from the International Association of Culinary Professionals, including Cookbook of the Year. She co-created and stars in the public television shows Somewhere South and A Chef's Life, for which she has won Peabody, Emmy, and James Beard awards. Howard also runs the restaurants Chef and the Farmer, Benny's Big Time, Lenoir, and Handy & Hot.
This Will Make It Taste Good is Howard’s second cookbook and an essential work of home-cooking genius that makes simple food exciting and accessible with 125 recipes, no matter your skill level in the kitchen. Each chapter is built on a flavor hero--a simple but powerful recipe like Howard’s briny green sauce, spiced nuts, fruit preserves, deeply caramelized onions, and spicy pickled tomatoes. Nothing is complicated, and more than half the dishes are vegetarian, gluten-free, or both, with ingredients that are easy to find, keep around, and cook with. There are also kitchen projects to bring some more joy into your life! Howard's mission is not to protect you from time in your kitchen, but to help you make the most of the time you've got.
Bookmarks is a literary arts nonprofit organization and independent bookstore that works to ignite the love of reading by connecting the community with books and authors. In addition to the annual Festival of Books & Authors, Bookmarks offers year-round programming to this end, including author talks, lecture nights, book club gatherings, and more, all of which are currently being offered virtually.
Community outreach efforts also include Book Build and Authors In Schools, which connects students in the Winston-Salem area with authors and new books. Bookmarks is located at 634 West Fourth Street in downtown Winston-Salem and is now offering appointment-based shopping Tuesday-Saturday from 11 a.m. - 3 p.m., with curbside pick-up and phone service continuing from 4 - 6 p.m. Visit bookmarksnc.org for more information.
