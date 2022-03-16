Bookmarks and Salem Academy and College Present Chelsea Clinton in Conversation with Dr. Summer J. McGee

Greensboro, NC (27407)

Today

Considerable cloudiness. Occasional rain showers after midnight. Low 53F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Locally heavy rainfall possible..

Tonight

Considerable cloudiness. Occasional rain showers after midnight. Low 53F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Locally heavy rainfall possible.