Bookmarks and Salem Academy and College Present Chelsea Clinton in Conversation with Dr. Summer J. McGee
WINSTON-SALEM, NC (March 16 2022)—As part of its 250th anniversary celebration, Salem Academy and College and Bookmarks will host author Chelsea Clinton in conversation with Salem President Summer McGee on April 4 at 7 p.m. in the Elberson Fine Arts Center on Salem’s campus.
Much of the April 4 event will focus on Clinton’s new book for young readers called “She Persisted in Science.” Published by Penguin Young Readers Group and illustrated by Alexandra Boiger, “She Persisted in Science” was released on March 1, 2022.
The book shares the stories of women who became successful scientists and is part of Clinton’s No. 1 New York Times bestselling She Persisted series. Salem Academy and College is exclusively focused on developing tomorrow’s health leaders and change agents in STEAM fields and beyond.
“We are delighted to welcome Chelsea Clinton to Salem’s campus,” Salem President Summer McGee said. “The conversation with her will be casual in format and promises to be highly informative about the importance of educating future generations of girls and women in the area of science.”
In “She Persisted in Science,” Clinton writes, “Being a woman in science isn’t always easy. Sometimes women are told that their ideas aren’t smart enough, their research isn’t good enough—simply because they’re women. But that is not true. The world needs everyone’s scientific discoveries.”
The cost to attend the event is $25 and includes a copy of “She Persisted in Science.” Attendees have the option of donating their book back to Bookmarks as part of its program to increase access to books for children in Winston-Salem. To purchase tickets, please visit bookmarksnc.org/chelseaclinton. In addition, “She Persisted in Science” is available for purchase at Bookmarks at 634 West Fourth Street in downtown Winston-Salem.
About “She Persisted in Science”
Throughout history, women have been told that science isn’t for them. They’ve been told that they’re not smart enough, or that their brains just aren’t able to handle it. In this book, Chelsea Clinton introduces readers to women scientists who didn’t listen to those who told them “no,” and who used their smarts, their skills and their persistence to discover, invent, create, and explain.
“She Persisted in Science” is for everyone who has ever had questions about the world around them or the way things work, and who will not give up until they find their answers. With engaging artwork by Alexandra Boiger accompanying the inspiring text, this is a book that shows readers that everyone has the potential to make a difference, and that women in science change our world.
This book features: Florence Nightingale, Rebecca Lee Crumpler, Ynes Enriquetta Julietta Mexia, Grace Hopper, Rosalind Franklin, Gladys West, Jane Goodall, Flossie Wong-Staal, Temple Grandin, Zaha Hadid, Ellen Ochoa, Dr. Mona Hanna-Attisha and Mari Copeny, Autumn Peltier, and Greta Thunberg and Wanjiru Wathuti.
About Chelsea Clinton
Chelsea Clinton is the author of the #1 New York Times bestseller “She Persisted: 13 American Women Who Changed the World”; “She Persisted Around the World: 13 Women Who Changed History”; “She Persisted in Sports: American Olympians Who Changed the Game”; “Don’t Let Them Disappear: 12 Endangered Species Across the Globe”; “It’s Your World: Get Informed, Get Inspired & Get Going!”; “Start Now!: You Can Make a Difference”; with Hillary Clinton, “Grandma’s Gardens and Gutsy Women”; and, with Devi Sridhar, “Governing Global Health: Who Runs the World and Why?” She is also the Vice Chair of the Clinton Foundation, where she works on many initiatives, including those that help empower the next generation of leaders.
About Bookmarks
Bookmarks is a literary arts nonprofit organization and independent bookstore that works to increase access to books for all people in Winston-Salem and cultivate community through books and author events that educate, challenge, inspire, and entertain. Bookmarks is located at 634 West Fourth Street in downtown Winston-Salem. Visit bookmarksnc.org for more information.
About Salem Academy and College
Salem Academy and College, celebrating 250 years and built upon a foundation of empowering and preparing girls and women from all around the world to effect change, shatter expectations, and lead. Exclusively focused on developing tomorrow’s health leaders and change agents in STEAM fields and beyond. Salem Academy and College is located in Winston Salem, North Carolina, a vibrant college town known for arts and innovation. For more information about Salem Academy, please visitsalemacademy.com. For more information about Salem College, please visitsalem.edu.
