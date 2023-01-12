Book Tour Brings the Complexities of Russia's Illegal Invasion of Ukraine to North Carolina
Medea Benjamin discusses the newly released book, War in Ukraine: Making Sense of a Senseless War, at stops from Chapel Hill to Asheville.
As we near a year of the deadly, illegal war on Ukraine, calls for peace and negotiations have never been more dire. Suffering from recent defeats from Ukrainian defense forces, Russia’s president, Vladimir Putin, raises alarms with talks about the use of nuclear weapons. We could possibly be on the brink of a nuclear war. Now more than ever, it is important to understand how we got to this place, and what we can do to end this madness.
In the new book, War In Ukraine: Making Sense of a Senseless Conflict, Medea Benjamin and Nicolas J.S. Davies piece together the complex history of conflict between Russia and Ukraine, and the role foreign governments have played in the escalation prior to the illegal and disastrous invasion. Normon Solomon, executive director of the Institute for Public Accuracy, describes the book as a “concise primer” that “gives what U.S. media consumers so rarely get—historical context with balance and compassion.”
Medea Benjamin took War In Ukraine on the road with stops along the east coast and west coast in November. She now resumes the book tour in 2023 beginning in North Carolina.The tour stops are an opportunity for the public to develop a better understanding of the causes and effects of this war and to discuss the immediate need for peace and diplomacy.
The tour is in North Carolina January 16-19. The schedule of events are as follows:
Jan 17 - Greensboro
UNC Greensboro Nursing and Instructional Building; 6-8pm (EST)
“This careful, informed, judicious study is an invaluable guide to understanding Russia’s criminal invasion of Ukraine, and most crucially, how we can act to help bring this terrible tragedy to an end.” —Noam Chomsky
About the author:
Medea Benjamin is the co-founder of the women-led peace group CODEPINK and the co-founder of the human rights group Global Exchange. She has been an advocate for social justice for more than 40 years. Described as "one of America's most committed -- and most effective -- fighters for human rights" by New York Newsday, and "one of the high profile leaders of the peace movement" by the Los Angeles Times, she was one of 1,000 exemplary women from 140 countries nominated to receive the Nobel Peace Prize on behalf of the millions of women who do the essential work of peace worldwide.
She has received numerous prizes, including: the Martin Luther King, Jr. Peace Prize, the US Peace Memorial Prize, the Gandhi Peace Award, and the Nuclear Age Peace Foundation Award. She is a former economist and nutritionist with the United Nations and World Health Organization.
For more information about the book and the book tour please visit https://www.codepink.org/ukrainebooktour.
