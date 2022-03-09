Bones in the ground: Guilford professor’s ghost goes east

More than a century after she drowned off the California coast, Emma is on the move.
She’s tracked by Philip, a ghost “cleaner” determined to send her to her final rest. But restless Emma is determined to travel the world, not leave it, in a way she never could while alive.
In Our Eyes at Night, the new novel in The Last Ghost series by Guilford College professor emerita Mylène Dressler, Emma has reached the Utah desert, where she and Philip meet again, and the harshly beautiful landscape is not as empty as it looks, as even ghosts are haunted by those there before them.
At 7 p.m. on Saturday, March 19, Our Eyes at Night debuts at Greensboro’s Scuppernong Books, where it’s already on sale. That weekend, Dressler, who currently lives and writes on the Oregon coast and the canyon country of Utah, will return to Guilford College to teach a creative writing workshop focusing on characterization.
The Hague-born author and professor was a professional ballet dancer before she began her literary studies at San Francisco University and earned her doctorate at Rice. From 2011 until 2021, she taught Creative Writing at Guilford.
Moving here to teach was also a transformative journey, said Dressler, who has also written realistic fiction that was often semi-autobiographical.
“My first novels, very much in the realist mode, were family dramas, sometimes psychodramas, in which history and general trauma haunted the characters. Midway through my career, I took what was always implicit in the work and made it literal.”
Dressler grew up loving The Turn of the Screw and The Haunting of Hill House, but despite those formative texts, “I didn’t feel authorized, for lack of a better word, to write ghost stories.”
In 2014, she published her fourth novel, The Wedding of Anna F, about an elderly Jewish woman who falsely believes herself to be Anne Frank. “It’s very clear that she is not that important figure from our history, but history was haunting that book.”
Dressler was feeling the emptiness that besets many authors upon finishing a big project, and her husband suggested a trip to California.
“We were driving up along the gorgeous coast-hugging Highway 1, twisting through gloriously atmospheric mists and crags, and I told my husband it was so beautiful that, if you died there, you wouldn’t want to leave. When I said that, Emma just sort of appeared in front of me and flooded my brain.”
At first, Dressler knew little about the character beyond the way the ghost appeared in her head.
“I had inklings she was a working-class immigrant, and knew this was going to be a story about someone forced to be invisible while they were alive, and still expected to be invisible in death.”
Telling a story from a ghost’s perspective was not new, but what Dressler did with that idea is.
“What I eventually learned from Emma is that in her fight to be visible, she also discovers that she needs to be mobile, and to reject the general understanding that ghosts are tied to a place. She was at the edge of a continent, at the western edge of the West Coast, and she could start to move eastward, and move through these different locations. She comes from an immigrant family herself, and I wanted her to reverse Manifest Destiny, and move backward across the country.”
As Emma arrives in new places, she is haunted by the ghosts already there.
“It becomes a series about moving into places that are not empty, and this is the driving theme. When this ghost travels, she’s entering into spaces that have already been claimed. And so, the stories become about who gets to take up space in the world, how do you negotiate space. Not just between the living and the dead, but the different histories that haunt every landscape.”
Dressler said that in Our Eyes at Night, this theme is given its fullest development yet.
“The desert countries of Utah and the Southwest, where I live part of the year, are just rich with these competing and very complex histories of indigenous peoples, colonizers and immigrants, and travelers, and there are a lot of bones in the ground.”
The first third of the book is from the perspective of her pursuer, Philip Pratt.
“His whole perspective is that we’ve got to maintain the borders, and Emma unsettles that. He absolutely believes he’s doing the right thing and is bringing peace to the dead and to the living. The novel is also about whether people can change when presented with new information. Which is very interesting to think about right now.”
And about more than Emma, Philip, and the desert where they meet again. Its themes include colonization and climate change.
“The sheriff helping Pratt is half-Navaho. She partly occupies the indigenous world but is also descended from colonizers. I love characters who cross borders, navigate conflicting spaces, and defy definitions.”
When asked if her family history and heritage were influenced by this, Dressler said “absolutely.”
“I’m mixed race. I’m an immigrant. In my novels, there always seems to be an echo or a haunting related to that, because it’s my own positioning in the world. In my early novels, I was literally talking about my own Eurasian history. And then it just became part of how I think about writing and the world, and my own way of moving through it.”
It was at Guilford College that she found a new way of exploring that.
“I was actually living in the desert and writing full time, but missed teaching creative writing and saw an advertisement for a visiting writer position at Guilford College. I thought it would be lovely to just come there for a year, but that was in 2011, and I stayed for a decade because I just fell in love with Guilford and with Greensboro.”
She credits the college and area with expanding her literary boundaries.
“I now know that was part of making this transition from the realist mode to speculative fiction, as Guilford is just the kind of place that nourishes that, and encourages you to make whatever you want to make in the world.”
She also discovered surfing.
“That was a Guilford thing, too, because a beloved colleague of mine there, Maia Dery, got me into surfing. It’s really transformed my writing as well. I think there’s a powerful connection between the almost kind of floating and willingness to go with the flow, that connects writing and surfing. I first surfed at Wrightsville Beach, and then spent a lot of the Pandemic surfing out here on the West Coast.”
When she moved back West, Dressler had regular access to the ocean.
“It’s become a huge part of understanding both myself and the nonhuman world. The new book is heavily invested in that. All the books are really setting-driven, as most ghost stories are, but the new one also thinks a great deal about the natural world and what the living are doing to it. There’s a kind of climate conversation running through it, and I think that comes out of my being able to spend more time immersed in the nonhuman world through surfing and hiking. It encourages me to think not just about the dead and the living, but the other thing that is living all around us, and dying too, which is the planet.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.