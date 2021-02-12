GREENSBORO, NC (Jan. 26, 2021) The Coming: An Exploration of the Black Family explores representation, identity, and diversity in the spirit of Sankofa--looking back while moving forward. Dr. Daniel Black will discuss his fifth novel, The Coming, which examines the roots and takes readers on a journey through the Holocaust of the African diaspora through pages that "seduces us with poetry, then breaks our hearts, but ultimately inspires us to celebrate the indomitable soul of humanity," as described by author George Weinstein. The program will be held Wed., Feb. 24, 2021 at 7pm.
In a Zoom discussion co-facilitated by UNCG professor of African American and African Diaspora Studies and author of Reimagining The Middle Passage: Black Resistance in Literature, Television, and Song, Dr. Tara T. Green, brings the discussion full-circle by relating today's resistance as not only historical and geographical sites of trauma but also a place of understanding and change.
Dr. Black and Dr. Green are national best-selling authors, professors, and lecturers. Copies of both books are available at your public library. Request an invitation to join the discussion or for more information, send an email to antuan.hawkins@greensboro-nc.gov or click on the link below: https://zoom.us/meeting/register/tJMtf-ioqDgoGNykbOvgkDkKFH3yoqxMlwVf
