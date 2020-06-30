Charlotte, NC, June 30, 2020 - Everybody is angry. Whether black, white, or brown, woman or man, everybody is angry right now. And we have a lot to be angry about: George Floyd. Lives lost. Joblessness. Global pandemic. Rioting and looting. But just because we are angry that does not give us the right to retaliate in an unhealthy, violent, or dangerous manner. So how do we, as a community, deal with our anger?
Fortunately, pastor and author Jameliah Young (formerly Young-Mitchell) has a solution to help individuals dig deep to confront and release their anger––for good. This popular, vivacious pastor and social media celebrity (with nearly 500,000 Facebook followers and counting), tackles anger, abuse, and so much more in her book, The Death of the Angry Black Woman (Warren Publishing). This best-selling book was rated #1 New Release on Amazon.com in the category of Anger Management.
Acknowledging the stereotypes women in the black community face, Jameliah knows first-hand that what begins as anger or name-calling can quickly escalate, causing scars that last a lifetime. Her book reflects her passion to help women toss anger to the curb and chuck false labels. Because while we can’t change history, we can determine our futures.
Pastor Jameliah Young is the daughter of the late Evangelist Violetta B. Young and Pastor James I. Young, and grew up in Brooklyn, NY, as the youngest of four kids. She has preached across the United States and internationally and is the pastor of Unity Church Charlotte. Young is an experienced keynote speaker for women’s empowerment, teen and youth mentoring, corporate America, and relationships. She is the voice behind the popular Car Chronicles Movement where she can be seen live on Facebook Monday through Friday at 7:30 a.m. Young is the proud mother of a son and daughter and resides in Charlotte, NC.
The Death of the Angry Black Woman by Jameliah Young-Mitchell.
Available at warrenpublishing.net, Amazon.com, or wherever books are sold. Jameliah Young is available for book signings and interviews.
