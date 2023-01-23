Authors of Newly Published Book To Start Tour in Winston-Salem
Winston-Salem, NC—Jody Servon and Lorene Delany-Ullman, co-authors of Saved: Objects of the Dead, will launch their newly published book with a discussion and book signing on Monday, February 6 from 6:00 until 7:30 pm at MUSEws, Winston-Salem's community history museum located at 226 South Liberty Street. The authors will be in conversation with Jacinta V. White, teaching artist and poet.
For information on the book visit https://www.savedobjectsofthedead.com/
Saved: Objects of the Dead, release date January 24, 2023, is a photographic and poetic exploration of the human experience of life, death, and memory by North Carolina based artist Jody Servon and California based poet Lorene Delany-Ullman. In this monograph featuring over forty photographs and prose poems, Servon and Delany-Ullman chronicle the lives, deaths, and relationships of individuals whose objects are imbued with their emotional and physical senses, then saved by loved ones and friends as an affirmation of their lives. The work engages readers' collective and individual memories through everyday objects, such as a star ornament and a worn matchbook. Individually photographed on a white background, with close attention to the wear apparent on its surface, each object embodies a unique presence and biography. The prose evokes the relationships, experiences, and memories between the objects of the dead, the relatives and friends who saved them, and the deceased. Based on interviews with the object owners, the interviewee's language is directly incorporated into the prose, as language also contains the power to mediate loss. Saved is a mixture of object, ethnography, and language combined with a sense of personal intimacy that addresses our human mortality.
Jody Servon creates collaborative and socially engaged projects encouraging public interaction and personal exploration. Her projects have included exhibitions, screenings, and as public projects in the U.S., Canada, and China. Servon’s writing and art has been featured in New American Paintings, Emergency Index, Kakalak, and Artful Dodge. Her collaborative work with Lorene Delany-Ullman has been published in AGNI, Tupelo Quarterly, Palaver, Lunch Ticket and was shortlisted for the Tarpaulin Sky book prize. Reviews and articles on her projects have been in The New York Times, The Miami Herald, Arizona Daily Star, Los Angeles Times and Time magazine’s Money.com. She has participated in numerous artist residencies including Vermont Studio Center, Atlantic Center for the Arts, Artspace, and Virginia Center for Creative Arts. Servon received an MFA in New Genre from The University of Arizona and a BFA in Visual Art from Mason Gross School of the Arts at Rutgers University. She has served on numerous boards including Elsewhere Museum, North Carolina Museums Council and the Center for Craft, Creativity and Design. Currently, she is the coordinator of the art management program and professor at Appalachian State University in North Carolina.
Lorene Delany-Ullman’s book of prose poems, Camouflage for the Neighborhood, won the 2011 Sentence Award. She recently published her poetry and creative nonfiction in Citric Acid, Zócalo Public Square, and TAB: A Journal of Poetry & Poetics. The following anthologies have included her work: Orange County, A Literary Field Guide, Bared: Contemporary Poetry and Art on Bras and Breasts, Beyond
Forgetting: Poetry and Prose about Alzheimer’s Disease, and Alternatives to Surrender. Her manuscript, The Grief Contest, was a finalist for the 2020 Four Way Books Levis Prize in Poetry. She works with artist Jody Servon on Saved: Objects of the Dead, a collaborative project exhibited nationwide in over twenty-five museums, galleries, and libraries. Delany-Ullman received her MFA in poetry at the University of California, Irvine. She has attended several writer residencies, including Vermont Studio Center, Dorland Arts Colony, and The Writer’s Colony at Dairy Hollow. Delany-Ullman currently teaches writing at UC Irvine.
Jacinta V. White is a teaching artist, poet, and certified corporate trainer and facilitator. She earned her BA in Speech Communications from the University of North Carolina at Greensboro and her MPA in Nonprofit Management from Georgia State University. White runs Deeper Dive Consulting. Her latest collection of poems, Resurrecting the Bones: Born from a Journey through African American Churches & Cemeteries of the Rural South (Press 53), was published September 2019.
MUSEws is Winston-Salem's community history museum, located at 226 South Liberty Street. Its mission is to connect, enrich, and enlarge the community through history, storytelling, and informed, balanced perspective that leads to acceptance, understanding, and belonging.
