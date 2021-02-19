WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (February 15, 2021) authors Leesa Cross-Smith and Naima Coster will be in conversation discussing their new novels, during a virtual event at 7:00 pm EST on Tuesday, March 9. The event is sponsored by Bookmarks.
Leesa Cross-Smith is the author of So We Can Glow, Whiskey & Ribbons, and. Every Kiss A War. Her most recent novel, This Close to Okay was a Book of the Month Early Release Pick for December 2020 and is the February Signed First Editions Club Pick for Bookmarks. So We Can Glow was listed as one of NPR’s Best Books of 2020, and Whiskey & Ribbons was longlisted for the 2018 Center for Fiction First Novel Prize and listed among Oprah Magazine’s “Top Books of Summer.” Cross-Smith lives in Kentucky.
Naima Coster is the author of two novels. Her debut, Halsey Street, was a finalist for the 2018 Kirkus Prize for Fiction and longlisted for the VCU Cabell First Novelist Award. It was recommended as a must-read by People, Essence, BitchMedia, Well-Read Black Girl, The Skimm, and the Brooklyn Public Library among others. Her forthcoming novel, What’s Mine and Yours, will be published in March 2021, and is the March Signed First Editions Club Pick for Bookmarks.
The March 9 conversation will be moderated by Jessica Blackstock who leads the Winston-Salem chapter of the monthly Well-Read Black Girl Book Club at Bookmarks.
This is a pay-what-you-can event. Attendees can either make a donation to Bookmarks or purchase one or both of the featured books. Visit https://www.bookmarksnc.org/LeesaCrossSmithNaimaCoster. Signed copies of both books are available when you join the Signed First Editions Club
Bookmarks is a literary arts nonprofit organization and independent bookstore that works to ignite the love of reading by connecting the community with books and authors. In addition to the annual Festival of Books & Authors, Bookmarks offers year-round programming to this end, including author talks, lecture nights, book club gatherings, and more, all of which are currently being offered virtually. Community outreach efforts also include Book Build and Authors In Schools, which connects students in the Winston-Salem area with authors and new books.
Bookmarks is located at 634 West Fourth Street in downtown Winston-Salem and offers limited capacity shopping Monday-Saturday from 11 a.m. – 7 p.m., and Sunday 12 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. Visit bookmarksnc.org for more information.
