Author Readings, Book Signing Events
Winston-Salem Writers and Bookmarks bookstore will present readings by authors each month beginning February 15. Authors who would like to promote books at“4 on 4th Author Showcase” events should use the following link to be considered for the readings at the Bookmarks store: bookmarksnc.org/forauthors_4on4th.
The events will feature four authors who will read from and discuss their current books. Presentations will be followed by book-signings.
Books must have been published recently or about to be published in the coming year, be geared towards adult audiences (although Young Adult books may be considered), be professionally edited and designed, have been printed in hardcover or paperback with title and author printed on the spine, and have a barcode with a registered ISBN and price printed on the back cover.
