Author Readings, Book Signing Event
Winston-Salem Writers and Bookmarks will present readings by three authors on Wed., April 19, at 7 p.m. at the monthly “4 on 4th Author Showcase” at Bookmarks, 634 W. Fourth St. #110 in Winston-Salem, with the theme of poetry, in honor of National Poetry Month.
This April’s event will include authors Chris Abbate, reading from Words for Flying, which is Chris’ssecond poetry collection; Beth Copeland, reading from Selfie with Cherry; and Barbara Greenbaum, reading from The Last Thing.
The readings will be followed by book signings by the authors.
Authors of newly published books who would like to promote their books at “4 on 4th Author Showcase” events should use the following link to be considered for the readings at the Bookmarks store: https://www.bookmarksnc.org/forauthors_4on4th.
