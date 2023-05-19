Winston-Salem Writers and Bookmarks will present readings by four authors on Wednesday, June 21st, at 7 p.m. at the monthly “4 on 4th Author Showcase” at Bookmarks, 634 W. Fourth St. #110 in Winston-Salem. The event is free to attend, but registration is requested.
June’s theme is Adventures that Change You. The event will feature authors Paul Attaway reading from Eli's Redemption, which continues the story of Eli Atkins; Hope Carolle, The Veil of Time, the second book in The Ladies of the Labyrinth series; Kashiana Singh, from Woman by the Door; and Lisa Williams Kline, In Ladies' Day.
The readings will be followed by book signings by the authors.
Authors of newly published books who would like to promote their books at “4 on 4th Author Showcase” events should use the following link to be considered for the readings at the Bookmarks store: https://www.bookmarksnc.org/forauthors_4on4th.
