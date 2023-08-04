Winston-Salem Writers and Bookmarks will present readings by four authors on Wednesday, August 16, at 7 p.m. at the monthly “From the Page Author Showcase,” formerly “4 on 4th,” at Bookmarks, 634 W. Fourth St. #110 in Winston-Salem. The event is free to attend, and no registration is required.
August’s theme is Learning and Growing. The event will feature authors Britney Dent reading Parenting Redefined: Finding the Confidence to Parent Your Teen; Christopher Laney, Flying Colors; John McLaughlin, from Lifeline to a Soul; and Joanna Monahan, Something Better.
The readings will be followed by book signings by the authors. Authors of newly published books who would like to promote their books at “From the Page Author Showcase” events should use the following link to be considered for the readings at the Bookmarks store: bookmarksnc.org/forauthors_4on4th.
