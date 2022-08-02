Winston-Salem Writers and Bookmarks will present several authors who will read from their works at the 4 on 4th event Wed., Aug. 17 at 7 p.m. The theme for August is “stories from the South.”
This free in-person event offers a chance to meet local authors and hear about their books.
Authors will include Michael A. Almond reading from The Tannery, a courtroom drama set in the early 1900s; Patti Meredith reading from South of Heaven, a story of “love and possibility and emus;” Cameron MacKenzie reading from River Weather, a book of short stories set in the 1990s in Northern Virginia as it began changing “from a rural backwater to a suburban dystopia;” and Tom Patterson reading from The Tom Patterson Years: Cultural Adventures of a Fledgling Scribe.
This collaboration of Bookmarks and Winston-Salem Writers includes author readings followed by book signings by the authors and books for sale by Bookmarks. Bookmarks is located at 634 W. Fourth St. #110, Winston-Salem, NC 27101. You can learn more about the event at https://www.bookmarksnc.org/4on4th_August2022.
Winston-Salem Writers promotes the art and craft of writing and includes writers of fiction, nonfiction, plays, screenplays, and poetry. Founded in 2005, the organization offers workshops, critique groups, open mic nights, contests, and writers’ night out social opportunities for beginning and experienced writers. For more information, visit wswriters.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.