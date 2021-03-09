A P R I L 2 0 2 1
All events are virtual and held in Eastern Time Zone
Morowa Yejidé in Conversation with Bernice L. McFadden
Thursday, April 1 | 7:00 pm
Bookmarks is excited to host Morowa Yejidé in an online conversation with Bernice L. McFadden. Yejidé’s new novel, Creatures of Passage, explores a forgotten quadrant of Washington, DC, and the ghosts that haunt it. This is a pay-what-you-can event; attendees can either purchase a copy of Creatures of Passage or make a donation to Bookmarks at: https://www.bookmarksnc.org/MorowaYejide
Morgan Jerkins: Caul Baby
Tuesday, April 6 | 7:00 pm
Bookmarks is pleased to host Morgan Jerkins on virtual tour for her newest book. Caul Baby is Jerkins’s fiction debut that brings to life one powerful and enigmatic family in a tale rife with secrets, betrayal, intrigue, and magic. This is the April pick for Bookmarks’ Signed First Editions Club. For more information about the club, visit https://www.bookmarksnc.org/SFEClub. Signed copies are still available when you join the club, and club members can attend this event for free. You must purchase a copy of Caul Baby from Bookmarks to register for this event. For more information visit: https://www.bookmarksnc.org/MorganJerkins
Insight 3-2-1 Summer Bookseller Recommendations
Thursday, April 8 | 7:00 pm
Join the Bookmarks team for one of our favorite events and learn about the books we’re currently loving. Bookmarks staff will each be sharing three releases coming out this summer, two new releases you can read now, and one paperback favorite. This is a free event, registration required: https://www.bookmarksnc.org/Insight321
Reynolda Gardens Presents American Gardens in the Arts and Crafts Movement
Sunday, April 11 | 2:00 pm
Bookmarks joins Reynolda Gardens and the Institute for Classical Art and Architecture (ICAA), North Carolina Chapter for a virtual event featuring author of Gardens of the Arts and Crafts Movement. Judith B. Tankard is a landscape historian, author, and preservation consultant; in her newest book, Tankard surveys the inspirations, characteristics, and development of garden design during this iconic movement. This special presentation will focus on American examples of this truly distinct approach to garden design for Reynolda and ICAA audiences. This is a free event, registration required: https://www.bookmarksnc.org/JudithTankard
Patrick Radden Keefe: Empire Of Pain: The Secret History of the Sackler Dynasty
Tuesday, April 13 7:00 pm
Bookmarks is pleased to host bestselling author Patrick Radden Keefe in a conversation about his newest novel, Empire of Pain: The Secret History of the Sackler Dynasty. Keefe is a staff writer at The New Yorker and the author, most recently, of the New York Times bestseller Say Nothing: A True Story of Murder and Memory in Northern Ireland. His newest book, Empire of Pain,is a grand, devastating portrait of three generations of the Sackler family, famed for their philanthropy, whose fortune was built by Valium and whose reputation was destroyed by OxyContin. Patrick will be in conversation with Beth Macy. Bookmarks will have signed bookplates for the first 100 people to order Empire of Pain. This is a free event, registration required: https://www.bookmarksnc.org/PatrickRaddenKeefe
Romance Book Club with author Rosie Danan
Thursday, April 15 | 6:30 pm
The Bookmarks Romance Book Club meets online monthly to discuss romance from consent and kissing to feminism and friendship. This month we will be joined by romance author Rosie Danan to discuss her novel, The Intimacy Experiment, in which Naomi and Ethan will test how far love can bend before it breaks. This book club is hosted by Bookmarks Bookstore Manager Kate. To purchase a copy at our 20% book club discount, and to register visit: https://www.bookmarksnc.org/RomanceBookClubBookClubApril
New Adventures Book Club
Saturday, April 17 | 6:00 pm
Want to try something new, but aren’t sure where to start? Many readers are looking for a comfortable book to help them ease into a new genre or new type of reading. Sometimes it is hard to make that choice on your own. Bookmarks’ New Adventures Book Club helps introduce readers to new genres each month by selecting welcoming “first reads” into new genres. This will be a virtual book club led by Cat, a bookseller at Bookmarks. This month we will be joined by Martha Waters, author of To Have and To Hoax. This book is a hilarious historical rom-com in which an estranged husband and wife in Regency England feign accidents and illness in an attempt to gain attention-- and maybe just win each other back in the process. To purchase a copy at our 20% book club discount, and to register visit: https://www.bookmarksnc.org/NewAdventuresApril
LGBTQ Book Club
Sunday, April 18 | 4:00 pm
The LGBTQ Book Club with Pride Winston-Salem is free and open to the public. Join us to discuss You Exist Too Much by Zaina Arafat, a story of desire and doubleness that follows the life of a young Palestinian American woman caught between cultural, religious, and sexual identities as she tries to lead an authentic life. To purchase a copy at our 20% book club discount, and to register, email info@bookmarksnc.org.
Spring Book Club Social with Penguin Publishers
Monday, April 19 | 7:00 pm
Join Bookmarks for our quarterly book club gathering to learn about new books coming out soon, new releases, and older book favorites with Penguin Publishers. We are thrilled to be joined by penguin Sales Representative Virginia Price and a surprise Penguin author. Free online event; registration required: https://www.bookmarksnc.org/SpringBookClubSocial21
The Next Smart Step with Jodi Detjen
Thursday, April 22 | 12:00 pm
Join Bookmarks for a lunchtime event with Jodi Detjen, author of The Next Smart Step: How to Overcome Gender Stereotypes and Build Stronger Organization. Detjen is an organizational consultant and educator with a foundation in operational change management. The Next Smart Step builds on a positive reality, helping readers recognize and manage unconscious biases, see diversity as a 21st-century skill, and work towards equal partnerships in the workplace. It outlines strategies for flexibility, communication, openness, and mutual respect. This event is sponsored by Bookmarks and the Greater Winston Salem, Inc. Free online event, registration required: https://www.bookmarksnc.org/NextSmartStep
Independent Bookstore Day
Saturday, April 24 | All Day
Join Bookmarks for an all-day celebration at Bookmarks! This celebratory occasion will feature special merchandise and entries to giveaway drawings (available in store and online). Please note, we will still be practicing our Covid protocols: For more information on our safety protocols visit: https://www.bookmarksnc.org/current. For more information about our festivities visit: https://www.bookmarksnc.org/IndependentBookstoreDay21
Book Trivia Online with Caleb
Monday, April 26 | 7:00 pm
Join Bookmarks for our monthly book trivia with Caleb! Free online event; email caleb@bookmarksnc.org to register.
Bookmarks Book Club
Thursday, April 27 | 6:30 pm
Join Bookmarks to discuss A Pure Heart by Rajia Hassib, a powerful novel about two Egyptian sisters—their divergent fates and the secrets of one family. This book club is hosted by Bookmarks Interim Executive Director Jamie. To purchase a copy at our 20% book club discount, and to register, visit: https://www.bookmarksnc.org/BookmarksBookClubApril
4 on 4th Local Author Event
Wednesday, April 28 | 4:00 pm
Join Bookmarks and Winston-Salem Writers to hear four local authors read from their work and talk about their writing process. This month we will feature Cheryl Wilder, Dannye Romine Powell, Adrian Rice, and Michael Hettich. Free online event hosted by Bookmarks Bookseller Lisa; registration required: https://www.bookmarksnc.org/4on4thApril21
Well-Read Black Girl Book Club
Wednesday, April 28 | 6:00 pm
Bookmarks is proud to host the Winston-Salem chapter of the Well-Read Black Girl Book Club. Our Well-Read Black Girl Book Club discussions will always be hosted by women of color, but people of all colors and genders who would like to reflect upon the reading and writing of women of color are welcome. This month we will be discussing This Close to Okay by Leesa Cross-Smith. Online discussion; click here to register: https://www.bookmarksnc.org/wrbg
Murder & Margaritas with Joshilyn Jackson and Jennifer McMahon
Thursday, April 29 | 7:00 pm
Bookmarks is thrilled to host best selling mystery/thriller writers Joshilyn Jackson and Jennifer McMahon in conversation about their new psychological thrillers: Mother May I and The Drowning Kind. Jackson’s Mother May I is an addictive novel of domestic suspense in which a mother must decide how far she is willing to go to protect her child and the life she loves. McMahon’s The Drowning Kind is a gripping thriller about a woman who returns to the old family home after her sister mysteriously drowns in its swimming pool, but she’s not the pool’s only victim. This is a pay-what-you-can event hosted by Bookmarks Bookseller Josie; purchase either of these books (discounted bundles are also available) or make a donation to Bookmarks: https://www.bookmarksnc.org/MurderandMargaritasApril
