WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (February 15, 2021) – New York Times bestselling author Anne Lamott will discuss her new book, Dusk, Night, Dawn: On Revival and Courage, during a pre-recorded virtual event at 7:00 pm EST on Thursday, March 4. The event is sponsored by Bookmarks.
Anne Lamott is the author of The New York Times bestsellers Almost Everything; Hallelujah Anyway; Small Victories; Stitches; Help, Thanks, Wow; Some Assembly Required; Grace (Eventually); Plan B; and Traveling Mercies, as well as several novels. A past recipient of a Guggenheim Fellowship and an inductee to the California Hall of Fame, she lives in Northern California.
The March 4 event will be an exclusive pre-recorded discussion available on a very limited release to Bookmarks and a few other bookstores.
In Dusk, Night, Dawn, Anne Lamott explores the tough questions that many of us grapple with. How can we recapture the confidence we once had as we stumble through the dark times that seem increasingly bleak? As bad news piles up--from climate crises to daily assaults on civility--how can we cope? Where, she asks, "do we start to get our world and joy and hope and our faith in life itself back . . . with our sore feet, hearing loss, stiff fingers, poor digestion, stunned minds, broken hearts?". Dusk, Night, Dawn is an inspiring guide to restoring hope and joy in our lives.
Admission for the event is by purchase of Dusk, Night, Dawn (limited signed copies will be available). To purchase the book and register for the event go to: https://www.bookmarksnc.org/event/AnneLamott
Bookmarks is a literary arts nonprofit organization and independent bookstore that works to ignite the love of reading by connecting the community with books and authors. In addition to the annual Festival of Books & Authors, Bookmarks offers year-round programming to this end, including author talks, lecture nights, book club gatherings, and more, all of which are currently being offered virtually. Community outreach efforts also include Book Build and Authors In Schools, which connects students in the Winston-Salem area with authors and new books.
Bookmarks is located at 634 West Fourth Street in downtown Winston-Salem and offers limited capacity shopping Monday-Saturday from 11 a.m. – 7 p.m., and Sunday 12 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. Visit bookmarksnc.org for more information.
