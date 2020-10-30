WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (October 29, 2020) - Award-winning author Alexander McCall Smith will discuss his new book, How to Raise an Elephant, during a virtual event at noon EST on Tuesday, Dec. 1. The event is sponsored by Bookmarks.
McCall Smith has written or contributed to more than 100 books but is best known for his No. 1 Ladies' Detective Agency novel series. How to Raise an Elephant is the next book in the popular series. Smith’s books also include specialist academic titles, short-story collections, and a number of children’s books. His titles have been translated into more than 45 languages and have been bestsellers around the world.
The Dec. 1 event will be a conversation with Charlie Lovett, a Winston-Salem native and New York Times best-selling novelist and award-winning playwright. Lovett is the creator and host of Inside the Writer’s Studio, a podcast featuring Lovett talking with writers about their lives, craft, business and latest work. Lovett’s newest book is Escaping Dreamland.
In How to Raise an Elephant, Precious Ramotswe must call on all her maternal instincts when she's faced with a two-ton case. With fewer cases to handle during a hot spell in Botswana, Precious has time to contemplate her new neighbors, a couple who, by the sounds of it, have a rather volatile relationship. But when a distant cousin of Mma Ramotswe’s [LBY1] comes to the agency with a plea for help, the ladies decide to pursue the issue together.
Admission for the event is either by purchase of How to Raise an Elephant through Bookmarks or a donation of any amount to the nonprofit at https://www.bookmarksnc.org/mccall-smith.
Bookmarks is a literary arts nonprofit organization and independent bookstore that works to ignite the love of reading by connecting the community with books and authors. In addition to the annual Festival of Books & Authors, Bookmarks offers year-round programming to this end, including author talks, lecture nights, book club gatherings, and more, all of which are currently being offered virtually. Community outreach efforts also include Book Build and Authors In Schools, which connects students in the Winston-Salem area with authors and new books.
Bookmarks is located at 634 West Fourth Street in downtown Winston-Salem and offers appointment-based shopping Tuesday-Saturday from 11 a.m. - 3 p.m., with curbside pick-up and phone service continuing from 4 - 6 p.m. Visit bookmarksnc.org for more information.
