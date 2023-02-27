36th Annual Shepherd’s Center Used Book Sale to be Held May 4 - 6, 2023
The Shepherd’s Center of Greater Winston-Salem will hold its 36th Annual Used Book Sale on Thursday, May 4 and Friday, May 5 from 9 am to 9 pm, and on Saturday, May 6 from 8 am to 2 pm. (1/2 Price on all items!). The book sale is one of the largest in our state! Parking and Admission are FREE!
The sale will be heldin the Education Building at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds. Entrance for parking is through Gate 5 from Deacon Blvd. There is no admission and there will be thousands of used books and other items on hand at exceptional prices.
This is truly a book sale with a purpose! All proceeds of the sale benefit the programs and services provided for older adults in our community. During 2022, the Shepherd’s Center provided services to over 7,500 aging adults and family members. Over 350 volunteers provided in excess of 30,000 hours of service in our community.
The Shepherd’s Center mission is to support and promote successful aging by providing direct services, educational, volunteer and support programs for older adults.
The Faith In Action Care Program, staffed predominantly with volunteers, served the needs of over 3,600 individuals and families during 2022 while responding to over 15,500 transportation and 850 minor home repair requests.
Attendance of over 40,000 was recorded in the wide variety of daily health and wellness programs and activities offered through our Vital Living Senior Center locations.
For more information contact the Shepherd’s Center at 336-748-0217 or visit www.shepherdscenter.org.
