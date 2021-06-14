The Shepherd’s Center of Greater Winston-Salem will hold its 34th Annual Used Book Sale Thurs., Sept. 2 and Friday, Sept. 3 from 9 am to 9 pm, and Sat., Sept. 4 from 8 am to 2 pm. (1/2 Price on all items!). The book sale is one of the largest in our state! Parking and Admission are FREE!
The sale will be heldin the Education Building at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds. Entrance for parking is through Gate 5 from Deacon Blvd. There is no admission and there will be thousands of used books and other items on hand at exceptional prices.
This is truly a book sale with a purpose! All proceeds of the sale benefit the programs and services provided for older adults in our community. During 2020, the Shepherd’s Center provided services to over, 6,400 individuals. Over 300 volunteers provided in excess of 25,000 hours of service in our community.
The Shepherd’s Center mission is to support and promote successful aging through direct services, educational, volunteer and support programs for older adults.
The Faith In Action Care Program, staffed predominantly with volunteers, served the needs of over 2,500 individuals and families during 2020 while responding to over 12,000 transportation and 500 minor home repair requests. Attendance of over 38,000 was recorded in the wide variety of daily health and wellness programs and activities offered through our Vital Living Senior Center locations.
