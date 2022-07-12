Library Welcomes CNN Journalist Bakari Sellers July 24
GREENSBORO, NC (July 12, 2022) – The Greensboro Public Library will host Bakari Sellers, Afrique Kilimanjaro, and Siobhan Riley for Anthems of Change: When Journalists Gather from 4-5:30 pm, Sunday, July 24 at the Van Dyke Performance Center, Greensboro Cultural Center, 200 N. Davie St. This free panel discussion featuring three esteemed journalists will be moderated by Carla Banks, Communications & Marketing Director for the City of Greensboro.
African Americans in the media industry have historically been underrepresented. CNN political analyst, lawyer and activist Bakari Sellers; managing editor and publisher of the Carolina Peacemaker, Afrique I. Kilimanjaro; and news anchor Siobhan Riley from Spectrum News 1 in Raleigh will explore how media influences voters’ decisions, it’s impact, freedom of speech, trends in media today, and more.
This program is a collaboration with the Greensboro History Museum supporting their new exhibit, NC Democracy: Eleven Elections, which explores choices and change over eleven elections between 1776 and 2010, that shaped what democracy means in our state. Discover the twists and turns of who could participate, how voters cast their ballots and what influenced decisions that are still shaping democracy today. The exhibit shows what democracy has meant to different people at different moments in our history.
Anthems of Change: When Journalists Gather will posted afterward on the Greensboro Public Library’s YouTube channel. For more information about Library events and resources visit: www.greensborolibrary.org.
