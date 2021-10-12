Library Welcomes Author Elisheba Haqq
GREENSBORO, NC (October 12, 2021) - Elisheba Haqq, author of the memoir Mamaji, will visit Greensboro’s Central Library for an in-person meet and greet at 12 pm, Tues., Oct. 19 at Central Library, 219 N Church St. “Mamaji” is a Hindi term meaning “respected mother” and it’s a reference to the author’s own mother who was lost to cancer.
Haqq offers an honest and atypical perspective in her memoir. Incorporating humor and introspection, Haqq shares how she and her siblings contend with their mother’s passing, a manipulative stepmother and the struggle to salvage their father's love. Despite her absence, Mamaji gives her children grit and a deep devotion for each other enabling them to flourish despite their home life.
This book explores, grief, and more than that, family, love and camaraderie between siblings. It also examines the pressure to appear as the "perfect immigrants" and navigating expectations of what it means to be an Indian-American living in the United States. Mamaji is a story of redemption and forgiveness despite blatant injustice and deceit. It proves a difficult past does not determine future love and happiness.
Haqq will also be available during a virtual author program and reading at 1 pm, Saturday, November 6. For more information on either program, or to register for the virtual program, email Luce Hartsock. To learn more about Library events and resources visit: www.greensborolibrary.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.