High Point, NC, June 30, 2020 – The Junior League of High Point is thrilled to announce we have reached our goal of securing pledges and payments necessary to eliminate the debt on our headquarters. Located at 1103 N. Main Street in High Point, the Junior League of High Point’s headquarters was built in 1907 by Lee and Bertie Briles. The home is one of the first residences constructed along Main Street and among the few remaining original homes built during that era.
ABOVE PHOTO: Kitty and Earl Congdon
For nearly one-hundred years, the home remained in the Briles family until the death of daughter Ruth Briles in 2002. It was then purchased by the Junior League of High Point. After extensive renovations, the League moved its headquarters into the Briles House in 2007 and continues to operate there today.
The home is named The Junior League of High Point, Inc. - Mary Strickland Froelich Headquarters - The Briles House in memory of Mary Strickland Froelich (Maize), a Past President of the League, former member of the Board of Directors of the Association of Junior Leagues International, Inc., and a driving force in the High Point non-profit community.
Through the very generous support of our League members and the community, the Junior League of High Point was able to save and restore this beautiful historical landmark, which is the last remaining single-family owned home on Main Street. However, the League continued to carry debt on its headquarters. At the start of the 2018-2019 League year, the remaining mortgage balance was just under $250,000. This spurred then-League President, Dr. Sadie Leder Elder, to launch the Legacy Investor Initiative , designed to help eliminate the remaining debt and allow the League to begin a new chapter of its legacy empowering women and serving the community.
The Legacy Investor Initiative sought out individuals, families, and foundations who would pledge a significant amount directly towards the mortgage to help ensure a solid future for the Junior League of High Point. Legacy Investors include Donna and Rob Blakely, the Covington Family, Sadie and Wil Elder, Sally and Ken Hughes, Ann and Jim Morgan, Rena and Mark Norcross, Karen McNeill Pond and Steve Pond, Jordan Washburn, and Doug Witcher. It is with great enthusiasm we can announce that with a very generous gift from our most recent and Premier Legacy Investor, Kitty Congdon , we have reached our goal.
Kathryn (Kitty) Congdon joined the Junior League of High Point in 1962 shortly after she and her husband (Earl) moved their young family to High Point from Richmond, VA when they relocated the Old Dominion Freight Line corporate office. She attributes her involvement with the Junior League and their church, St. Mary's Episcopal Church, to her ability to get involved in the community so quickly as a newcomer. Kitty remains an engaged Sustaining member today and many members of her family are also current League members.
The Junior League of High Point would like to thank the many generous supporters who have helped us purchase, restore, and maintain our headquarters. Each year, our members donate funds directly towards the home, as does our Sustainer Board of Directors. In total, the League has invested over a million dollars in our headquarters, and it is our generous members and League supporters who have made this all possible.
“The Briles House is an important part of High Point’s history, and we are honored to call it ours,” says Rebecca McCarter, President of the Junior League of High Point . “The countless hours of diligent fundraising and restoration work undertaken over the last two decades are a testament to our members’ commitment to improving our community.”
The main floor of the Briles House is open to the public during community events such as the annual Uptowne Holiday Stroll, and is also available to rent for private events throughout the year.
