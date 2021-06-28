GREENSBORO, NC -- The Greensboro Science Center (GSC) relaunches its popular weekend add-on experience, Inside Tracks: Zoo Trek, on Saturday, July 3.

Zoo Trek participants get an up-close look at some of the GSC's zoo animals. Encounters may include the okapicassowariesflamingosAldabra tortoisesmeerkats or prehensile tailed porcupine.

"On a Zoo Trek, guests meet not only animals, but the Animal Care team - which adds a whole new layer to a visit. This experience gives an in-depth and well-rounded view of animal care in general and lots of stories about our animals in particular," said the GSC's VP of Education, Martha Regester.

As the animals are provided with enrichment and treats, Zoo Trek attendees learn from the GSC's experts about the resident animals' lives and conservation initiatives for their wild counterparts - all in an exclusive, behind-the-scenes setting. 

Regester added, "We are all about making connections and we hope that by meeting some of our animals our guests will be inspired to dive a little deeper into conservation actions and support that will benefit wild animals and habitats." 

Each Zoo Trek can accommodate up to 8 guests. More information and reservations are available at www.greensboroscience.org/visit/what-to-do/zoo-trek

 # # #

About the Greensboro Science Center

The Greensboro Science Center is a premier family attraction in North Carolina that offers the state's first accredited inland aquarium, a hands-on science museum, an accredited Animal Discovery Zoological Park, a state-of-the-art OmniSphere Theater, and SKYWILD, an animal-inspired treetop adventure park. The GSC is also NC's only dually accredited AZA (Association of Zoos and Aquariums) and AAM (American Alliance of Museums) science attraction – an honor only 14 attractions in the nation can claim. The Greensboro Science Center is located at 4301 Lawndale Drive in Greensboro and is a 501 (c) 3 non-profit organization. For more information, visit www.greensboroscience.org.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.