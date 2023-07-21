YWCA to Host Faith Action ID Drive
High Point, NC – The YWCA High Point Latino Family Center in partnership with Faith Action International House will be hosting the YWCA’s annual FaithAction ID Drive.The FaithAction ID is for any resident who may have limited access to government-issued forms of identification and for those who support the mission of FaithAction - turning strangers into neighbors. It is not a government-issued form of ID or a driver’s license, but it is a verifiable form of identification that recognizes a person as part of the community. The ID can assist law enforcement to better identify, serve and protect community members. The ID may also be accepted by health centers, schools, businesses, and other city agencies - depending on the policy of each institution.
People obtaining the FaithAction ID must provide proof of identification such a National ID card or passport and proof of residency such as a utility bank or bank statement. The cost of the ID is $10, and participants must attend a mandatory orientation.
There will be six orientations for participants to attend from 10am to 4pm on Friday, July 28th, 2023. During the drive, residents will learn about resources offered by various organizations around the High Point area.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.