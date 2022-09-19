YouTube Macabre Celebrities Visit Spooky Woods
The Grimm-Life Collective Tours Top 13 U.S. Haunts
ARCHDALE, NC, September 19, 2022— Kersey Valley Attractions’ Spooky Woods gets ready to host Michael and Jessica Kolence, co-hosts of the online sensation The Grimm-Life Collective, for a behind-the-scenes tour of Spooky Woods on Tuesday, September 20 as part of their tour of Hauntworld.com’s Top 13 U.S. Haunts of 2022.
“We are truly honored and excited to have the opportunity to host The Grimm-Life Collective,” said Tony Wohlgemuth, co-owner of Kersey Valley Attractions with wife Donna Wohlgemuth. “We’ve been big fans of Michael and Jessica for several years, and now they get to come and see the year-round work that goes into all of our original set creations, costume designs, and makeup art.”
The Grimm-Life Collective received YouTube’s 100,000 Subscribers Silver Creator Award in June 2021. They now have more than 343,000 subscribers on YouTube (with as many as 4 million individual video views), 32,000 followers on Instagram and 18,000 followers on Facebook—all looking for the strange and unusual.
In addition to the current U.S. Top 13 U.S. haunted attractions tour, the Kolences seek out real-life horror locations, filming locations, famous graves, true crime locations and all of the weird, strange and odd stuff that they can find along the way. In 2023, The Grimm-Life Collective is slated to visit all of England’s top haunted attractions.
Kersey Valley Attractions is a one-stop, year-round adventure park located in Archdale/High Point, NC. Kersey Valley Attractions hosts facilities for a 1.5-mile aerial zipline tours, kiddie zip line, state-of-the-art laser tag, high-tech escape rooms, bomb bowling, indoor and outdoor axe throwing with digital scoring, three levels of high-ropes courses with a 34-foot rock wall, Super Mega Ride ‘N’ Slide, and a Kersey Valley Paranormal investigative experience as well as seasonal attractions, such as Kersey Valley Christmas, the Maize Adventure corn maze, Kersey Valley Express train ride, Spooky Woods Haunted Attraction, a pumpkin patch, gem mining, Gotcha Covered t-shirt shop, various concessions, and more. Kersey Valley also hosts school groups, church groups, and scout groups; educational events on gems and fossils and at the Bee Education Center; plus, special events and corporate gatherings at their large outdoor shelter.
Kersey Valley Attractions is situated on its current 100 acres of farmland, established in 1985 as a haunted attraction on a 65-acre farm. Kersey Valley Attractions has expanded into year-round adventures with seasonal and special events, employing more than 400 staff members, creators, character actors, and visitor hosts.
