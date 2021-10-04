GREENSBORO, NC (October 1, 2021) – Greensboro Parks and Recreation registration is now underway for youth basketball for children ages 5-16 and youth cheerleading for ages 5-13. Registration is $50 per participant. Returning participants may register online at www.greensboro-nc.gov/athletics. First-time participants may register in person at their neighborhood recreation center during normal business hours.
Regular season games will begin in January. Children will be placed on teams based on their age as of December 31. Parents or caregivers must show a copy of the child’s birth certificate and a Parents Association for Youth Sports (PAYS) membership card. To receive a PAYS card, parents or caregivers must watch a video and pay a $5 fee. Visit the National Alliance for Youth Sports website for more information.
Basketball and cheerleading will follow COVID-19 safety protocols, including wellness checks before practices and games for all participants, barring spectators during practices, and wearing a face covering at all times. Safety modifications may be made to this program as needed.
The Parks and Recreation Department is currently recruiting cheerleading coaches. If you are interested in volunteering or need more information on the cheerleading program, contact Toni Byrd at 336-373-2794 or antwoinette.byrd@greensboro-nc.gov.
For more information about youth basketball, contact Mel Melton at 336-373-7502.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.