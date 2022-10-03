Youth Basketball and Cheer Registration Now Underway
GREENSBORO, NC (October 3, 2022) – Now through November 30, registration is underway for the Greensboro Parks and Recreation Department winter youth basketball and cheer programs. Registration is $50 per participant. Returning participants may register online at www.greensboro-nc.gov/athletics. First-time participants must register in person at their neighborhood recreation center during normal business hours.
Cheer is available for children ages 5-13. Basketball is available for children 5-16. Children will be placed on teams based on their age as of December 31. Parents or caregivers must show a copy of the child’s birth certificate and a Parents Association for Youth Sports (PAYS) membership card. To receive a PAYS card, parents or caregivers must watch a video and pay a $5 fee. Visit the National Alliance for Youth Sports website for more information.
The Parks and Recreation Department is currently recruiting cheer and basketball coaches. If you are interested in volunteering or need more information on the cheer program, contact Assistant Athletic Director Toni Byrd at 336-373-2794 or antwoinette.byrd@greensboro-nc.gov. For more information about basketball, contact Facilities Coordinator Mel Melton at 336-373-7502 or melvin.melton@greensboro-nc.gov.
